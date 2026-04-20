Clark County seeks community leaders for Rural Alliance Advisory Committee

Applications Due May 14, 2026

Clark County invites civic-minded residents to help shape the future of our community by serving on the Rural Alliance Advisory Committee. The County is currently accepting applications for this important local advisory body.

The Rural Alliance Advisory Committee represents the broad and diverse interests of residents committed to preserving the rural character of unincorporated Clark County. The committee provides guidance on the planning, maintenance, and protection of rural communities, and gathers input from residents on county issues that may directly affect their neighborhoods.

“We’re looking for community members who are ready to serve as a strong voice for their neighbors and help preserve the rural character of the places they call home,” said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Participating in the advisory committee offers a meaningful way to support thoughtful decision making and ensure the long-term protection of rural living.”

The Rural Alliance Advisory Committee is composed of up to eight members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. Membership includes one representative from the Northwest Area Residents Association and one representative from each Clark County Commission District. Appointees serve two-year terms and participate in regular public meetings focused on key issues affecting rural communities.

Qualified candidates must reside in a rural community, defined as a residential area within Clark County with a density of two dwelling units per acre or less, an area designated with a Rural Neighborhood Preservation Overlay, or another location identified as rural within the Clark County Master Plan. Committee members are required to attend committee meetings, which are held at least four times per year.

Applications are due by May 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. PT. Interested residents can obtain applications through the Clark County website or by emailing the Clark County Department of Administrative Services (AdministrativeServices@ClarkCountyNV.gov).

Appointments will be made on June 16, 2026.