County Family Services to host foster care information sessions in Moapa Valley and Mesquite

Clark County Family Services has announced a series of upcoming information sessions in Moapa Valley and Mesquite to address a critical shortage of local foster homes. According to agency data, approximately 30 children from these communities are in foster care on any given day. Due to the current lack of local providers, these children are frequently placed in foster homes in Las Vegas. Officials state that local placement is vital to reducing trauma by allowing children to remain close to their schools, families and established support networks.

Representatives will be on-site to explain the licensing process, answer questions, and assist with initial applications. The first session will be held in Moapa Valley on Tuesday, May 14, at 5 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Library, located at 350 N. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton. Two subsequent sessions will take place in Mesquite at the Mesquite Works STEAM Center, located at 312 West Mesquite Blvd., on Saturday, May 16, and Saturday, May 30, with both starting at 10 a.m.

Attendees of these sessions may be eligible for an accelerated training cohort scheduled to begin this July at the Mesquite Recreation Center. The department has made representatives available for on-the-record comment regarding the impact of the rural housing shortage on the foster care system. Interested residents can find more information and registration details through the Clark County Family Services website at https://clarkcountynv.gov/foster-care-information-session-signup.