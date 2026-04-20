Pirates place at invitational

The Moapa Valley High School track and field athletes continued to improve upon their personal records at the Skyhawk Invitational, April 17-18. MVHS sophomore Phoebe Leavitt led the Lady Pirates to a sixth-place finish with personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles (17.54 seconds) and the long jump (15’ 11”). She took fourth and sixth, respectively, in the events.

Fellow sophomore Irelynn Lewis also posted personal bests in the 800 meters (2:30.34) and 1,600 meters (5:37.15), taking 10th and eighth, respectively. Senior Taylee Bunch was third in the high jump, fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and 13th in the 300-meter hurdles.

Photo by Tara Leavitt

Sophomore Phoebe Leavitt leads senior Taylee Bunch in the hurdles at MVHS on Tuesday, April 14.

The girls had three sprinters set personal records in the 100 meters and four more broke their personal best marks in the 200 meters. The boys had four 100-meter runners set new personal bests, and three more new personal records set in the 200 meters.

The boys were led by a first-place finish in the pole vault by senior Eric Lee. Classmate Dakota Bush was fourth in the event. Junior Brenden Van Vliet was eighth in the 200-meter dash, seventh in the 400 meters and ran the 100-meter dash in a personal best time of 11.07 seconds to take ninth.

“I took a small group of qualifiers to California this weekend to participate in one of the biggest track meets in the country — Mt. SAC. Our men’s shuttle hurdle team of Brody Redd, Kamden Drosos, Ashton Hickman, and Ryker Katich broke the school record running at Mt. SAC this weekend,” MVHS head coach Shane Hickman informed. “That’s a 30-year-old record. Our 4×800 team just missed our school record by just a couple hundredths of a second – also running at Mt. SAC.”

Moapa Valley will host four teams on Tuesday, April 21 at 4:30 p.m. Then MVHS will host the Richard Lewis Invitational on Friday, April 24. Events begin at 3 p.m.