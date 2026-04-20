Mesquite Elks launch annual equipment drive for junior golf season

The Mesquite Elks have launched their annual equipment drive to support the local junior golf league. The organization is currently collecting clubs, bags, balls, shoes and any other golf-related items to ensure young players are prepared for the upcoming season. This initiative follows a successful campaign last year in which the community donated twelve full sets of clubs along with a significant volume of golf balls.

Donations are being accepted through May 23 to ensure all equipment is processed before the junior league begins in early June. Community members can contribute by bringing items to the drop-off location situated by the door of the Elks Lodge. For those requiring assistance with larger items or unable to travel, the lodge has coordinated pick-up services. Residents can contact Monty at 315-264-7267 or Huey at 307-203-6977 to arrange for a collection.