Mesquite Senior Games celebrate 25 years of competition and community

By Terri Fitzsimmons & Progress Staff

The Mesquite Senior Games officially kicked off their landmark 25th anniversary season this spring, bringing a wave of energy and athletic spirit to the community. The festivities began on March 3 at the Elks Lodge with a spirited darts competition where twenty-two competitors vied for the first medals of the year. Sandi Tudor, president of the Senior Mesquite Board of Directors, reminded everyone that while the competition is real, the primary goal is to have fun. That sentiment was echoed by spectators and athletes alike, including one enthusiast who noted how lucky Mesquite is to have these events that draw people from all over the country. Wade Bevans took home the gold in the men’s division, while Linda Sadoski secured the gold for the women.

Photo by Terri Fitzsimmons

Mesquite Senior Games participants compete in cornhole at the Eureka Casino on April 11.

The action quickly moved to the Sun City tennis courts and the Mesquite Recreation Center on March 6 and 7. Despite some challenging, windy conditions, tennis players displayed incredible resolve during their two-day, round-robin tournament. In the senior division, Tom England and Ken Roswick captured the gold, while Jay Odom and Steve West triumphed in the super senior category. Mixed doubles saw Jen Korb and Patrick Sheehan take the top spot for seniors, with Donna Victor and Jim Marty winning gold for the super seniors. Indoors on March 7, the table tennis tournament was equally competitive, seeing Jim “CJ” Matern and Julianna de Batz walk away with gold medals in their respective divisions.

Softball took center stage from March 28 through April 1, transforming Hunter, Pioneer and Old Mill Parks into hubs of international camaraderie. The tournament featured teams from across the nation and even included the Grey Pride of Canada, who proudly requested their national anthem after winning gold in the 75+ division. The grit of the athletes was on full display, from 64-year-old Vicki Chambless, who recently completed her 101st scuba dive, to 77-year-old pitcher Sue Westlake. The event also highlighted the vital role of volunteers like Sherry Hartline and board member Dodie Melendez, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the games running smoothly.

On April 11, the festive atmosphere shifted to the parking lot behind the Eureka Casino for the cornhole tournament. Under the watchful eyes of organizers Shaun Edwards and Tudor, twelve teams battled the winds in what has become a favorite regular event. The duo known as Getter Done, comprised of David and Gary Graybill, took home the gold medal, followed by the Corn Stars taking silver and Ruthless earning bronze. The precision was high despite the gusts, with David Graybill, Gary Graybill, Victor Madrid and Chuck Werner all earning prestigious 4-bagger awards for landing all four bags in the hole during a single turn.

The momentum continued on Saturday, April 18, as the Track and Field meet took over Virgin Valley High School. Forty participants signed up to compete, with some iron-willed athletes entering multiple categories across a staggering 142 scheduled events. For several contestants, this landmark season marked their very first time competing. A visitor from Phoenix expressed his admiration for the scale of the program, noting, “For such a small town, they have done a remarkable job. I am grateful to those who made all of this possible.”

The diversity of the field was evident, featuring a first-timer from Denver who signed up for five events and a seasoned runner from Whittier, California, who used the Mesquite games as a tune-up for the future. “I am active in so many sports,” she remarked. “I will be in Oklahoma next year for the National Senior Games.” Perhaps the most inspiring moment of the day came during the 5,000-meter walk; the event featured a lone, 91-year-old competitor who displayed incredible endurance as volunteers walked alongside him to ensure he stayed hydrated and cheered him toward the finish line.

While these tournaments highlight the competitive spirit of our seniors, the Spring Games also offered a scenic History Tour of Mesquite, Shotgun Sports and a high-energy Pickleball tournament. The busy schedule finally draws to a close this week. Following a Basketball Skills challenge, the golfers took to the links, with Golf Skills held on April 21 and the formal Golf Tournament concluding the season on April 22.

As they have all season, Shaun Edwards and Sandy Tudor worked alongside a dedicated crew of volunteers to ensure every heat and hole ran smoothly. With the spring medals handed out, the organizers are already looking toward the future. “We will soon be preparing for the winter games!” they shared enthusiastically.