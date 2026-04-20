Moapa Valley High School celebrates artistic excellence at NHSDA induction

The Moapa Valley High School chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA) marked a significant milestone on the evening of April 15, hosting its formal induction ceremony. The event served as a tribute to student achievement in dance, honoring those who have demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, leadership and academic rigor.

A mission of recognition

Chapter sponsor Anjie Lee opened the evening by welcoming students and families. She emphasized the NHSDA’s core mission: to recognize dance as a true art form and to provide students with the prestige associated with high-level artistic and academic success.

Lee also took the opportunity to highlight the chapter’s inaugural year of service and community engagement. Over the past year, members have been active participants in:

Love Your Body Week: A program promoted by the national NHSDA organization.

Elementary Outreach: An initiative working with K-1 students at Bowler Elementary.

Dance a Difference Week: A service initiative where students contributed monetarily to support peers in need during the holiday season and provided assistance to school custodial staff.

Photo courtesy of Anjanette Lee

Left to right: Sophie Wood, RayceLayne Schraft, Sadie Nelson, Paisley Nelson, Paityn Butter, Isabella Chandler, Sadie Schulties, Ashley Robinson and Sawyer Thornton were inducted into the NHSDA, April 15.

Student leadership and voices

The ceremony also served to formally introduce the chapter’s established officers: Ashley Robinson (president), Sadie Schulties (vice president) and Payton Buttery (treasurer). Each officer addressed the attendees, outlining the strict criteria — artistic merit, leadership, and academic achievement — required for society membership.

The keynote segments were led by the student officers themselves:

Academic Achievement: Treasurer Payton Buttery spoke on the discipline required to maintain high academic standards while training. It was also proudly noted that the varsity dance team recently secured the state academic championship.

Leadership Qualities: President Ashley Robinson delivered a message on the nature of leadership, asserting that being a leader extends beyond titles like “president” or “captain.” She encouraged inductees to strengthen one another to influence the chapter’s spirit.

Artistic Merit: Vice President Sadie Schulties concluded the student speeches by focusing on the soul of the craft, explaining that artistic merit isn’t found in choreography alone, but in how a dancer brings that movement to life.

Closing remarks

The evening concluded with a final address from Lee, who thanked the speakers and formally recognized the new inductees. She praised the students as “smart, talented and beautiful” individuals who serve as vital contributors to the school’s culture and the broader dance community. She then explained the criteria for each inductee: earn 30 points across various dance activities, maintain a 3.0 GPA, demonstrate good character and have a love for dance.

During the induction ceremony, seniors Robinson and Schulties received their blue-and-white honor cords to wear at graduation. New inductees received an induction certificate and a gold dancer pin. This year’s inductees were Sadie Nelson, Paisley Nelson, Paityn Butter, Isabella Chandler, Sawyer Thornton, Sophie Wood, Maylei Holmstead and Brooke Lewis.