Sky lantern experience announces return

The Lights Fest, a traveling sky lantern experience, is set to return on Saturday, May 2. This family-friendly event will be hosted at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Off-Road Oasis, formerly known as Mesquite Motocross, located at 970 Peppermill Palms Boulevard in Littlefield. The festival offers attendees the opportunity to release biodegradable lanterns into the night sky in a synchronized display of light and reflection.

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and will include local music, interactive entertainment and a variety of food trucks. As night falls, the event culminates in the lantern launch, creating a glowing spectacle. Many participants use the occasion to honor loved ones or celebrate major milestones, such as upcoming graduations or early Mother’s Day tributes.

Tickets for the event are currently available online through the official Lights Fest website at thelightsfest.com, with organizers encouraging early purchases as past events have frequently sold out. Early bird pricing starts at $45.00 for adults and $13.50 for children between the ages of 4 and 12, while children aged 3 and under are admitted for free. Attendees should also be aware of a $30.00 parking fee per vehicle, which will be collected on the day of the event. The event was founded in 2016 by Viive Productions.