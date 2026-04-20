VV softball mercy-rules Dem Prep

The Virgin Valley softball team recorded two lopsided victories last week, defeating visiting Democracy Prep Academy of Las Vegas, 25-0, and Lincoln County, 14-4. Both games were shortened because of the NIAA 10-run mercy rule. Virgin Valley is now 5-3 in 3A Desert League play and 14-9 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs made quick work of Deseret League foe Democracy Prep on Wednesday, April 15. Virgin Valley exploded for 11 runs in the first inning and added 14 more in the second. The contest was called after the visiting Blue Knights batted in the top of the third inning.

Davie Joe Slack belted two home runs in the first for the Lady Bulldogs and later added a triple as she drove in six runs on the day. Julia Leavitt also homered twice, both inside-the-parkers, and had five RBI.

Virgin Valley totaled 22 hits on the day with Ashlynn Jackson collecting four hits, including a double, and driving in three runs. Raylynn Woods also had an inside-the-park home run for the Lady Bulldogs, and Kamzlee Dalton doubled twice.

In the win over Lincoln County on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 3-0 lead. Leavitt and Hayden Owsley drew walks sandwiched around a bunt single by Slack to load the bases. Woods drove them all in with a triple to right field.

After the Lady Lynx scored three times in the top of the second to pull even at 3-3, Virgin Valley scored seven runs in the bottom of the frame. Irene Sandoval singled and Ava Noel homered, followed by a solo home run by Leavitt. Woods tripled home two runs later in the inning and scored on a double by Mady Wright. Ryleigh Woods followed with a single, scoring Wright with the final run of the inning.

Virgin Valley added two more runs in the third when Noel singled and scored on Slack’s double. Slack came in to score on an RBI single by Owsley.

The Lady Bulldogs tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to increase their advantage to 14-4. Mira Vallejo walked and scored on a triple by Leavitt. Slack’s sacrifice fly plated Leavitt to end the contest on the 10-run rule.

Virgin Valley will close out league play this week with a home-and-home series against The Meadows School. Game one will be at Bulldog Field in Mesquite on Tuesday, April 21, with Thursday’s contest being held in Las Vegas. Both games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs will host non-league games against Dixie of St. George, Utah, on Saturday, April 25 at noon and Hurricane, Utah, on Monday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. before closing out regular-season play at Green Valley in Henderson on April 28.