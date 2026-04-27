MVHS celebrates M-Week leading up to prom

Moapa Valley High School students celebrated M-Week from April 20-25 with dress-up days, activities and events leading up to the Prom Dance on Saturday at Conestoga Golf Course.

The week began on Monday with PJ Day. Students also participated in a schoolwide rock, paper, scissors game, which was won by Aiden Brooks.

On Tuesday, students dressed in blue and gold and were encouraged to support a sport by attending one of the sporting events held that day.

Photo courtesy of McKell Parkinson

Left to Right: Daisy Gordon, Caleb Anderson, Briggs Hickman, RayceLayne Scraft.

Senior and Junior Prom Royalty are crowned.

Wednesday was Utah Day, with students dressing like they would in Utah. That evening, students competed in a spikeball tournament. Caleb Anderson and Jackson Bunker won the tournament.

Thursday, students dressed up as VSCO Girls and were given cookies during nutrition break.

On Friday, students participated in the Dogs Out dress-up theme. The Mr. M Contest was also held at the high school. Morris Wolfley won the contest, with Ryker Parkinson finishing as runner-up after performing on the guitar.

“My favorite event we planned for M-Week was definitely Mr. M,” said RayceLayne Scraft, Prom Princess and Student Council member. “It was new doing it during school, and we got to set up a stage in the new gym. The crowd loved the talents, and we got to taste what MVHS used to be like with stories from alumni and teachers, Mr. Anderson and Mr. Walker. It was an event to remember.”

The week ended with Prom on Saturday night at Conestoga Golf Course. Decorations included light-up letters and a large masquerade mask. Refreshments included pasta salad, vegetable trays, cookies and drinks provided by Conestoga Golf Course.

Prom royalty was also announced during the dance. Caleb Anderson was named Prom King, and Daisy Gordon was named Prom Queen. Briggs Hickman was named Prom Prince, and RayceLayne Scraft was named Prom Princess.

M-Week gave students a chance to show school spirit throughout the week before coming together for the annual Prom Dance on Saturday night.