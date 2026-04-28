Lady Pirates can clinch three seed with win over BC

The Moapa Valley High School softball team assured itself a place in the postseason with an 11-3 win at home against the Boulder City Eagles on Monday, April 27. The Eagles led 2-0 until the Lady Pirates plated eight runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Senior starting pitcher Kylie Neil went all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and seven walks. She struck out six, but was even more impactful at the plate. Neil was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI.

MVHS sophomores Meg Evans and Claire Holm both went 2-for-3, with Evans scoring twice and driving in one, and Holm driving in three runs. Junior Shelby Cornwall also had two hits and scored a run.

The Lady Pirates were also active on the base paths, stealing eight bags. Freshmen Allison Bell and Evalynn Houston stole two bases each. Moapa Valley also defended well, committing just one fielding error that contributed to two Eagle runs.

“I am super proud of everyone today. It was a team win. Glad we got the win for Kylie Neil on Senior Night. She had a great game,” commented MVHS head coach Stacie Stilson. “Excited to see what we do Thursday.”

The Lady Pirates (12-9, 5-4) can clinch the three seed in the playoffs with another win over Boulder City (11-15, 5-4), but they’ll have to do it on the road. They do battle at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 at BCHS.