Notrevo to put on musical this week

Notrevo, home of Moapa Valley Community Theatre, will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on April 30 and May 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. at the Ron Dalley Theatre at Moapa Valley High School. The production marks a return to musical theater for the organization after several seasons of straight plays.

Director Kenna Higgins said she is excited to bring a musical back to the Notrevo stage. “I am so excited that we are producing a musical after a couple years of doing straight plays,” Higgins said. “Joseph is high energy and fast paced, and it has been fun to see it come together.” She also noted that this is her first time working with a children’s chorus. “It definitely adds some challenges,” she said, “but it also brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the show. The kids have worked very hard.”

Technical director Adam Hardy shared his long-time connection to the production. “This is my favorite musical,” Hardy said. “I never thought Notrevo would produce it, so being part of it has been really special. It has been exciting to help create the technical elements that make the show work.”

Community theater continues to be an important part of Moapa Valley, bringing together volunteers of all ages. This production includes several families performing together, highlighting the strong sense of connection within the group.

Rehearsals are shaping up for the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to begin April 30.

Submitted Photo

Cast member Makenzie Tauanu’u said she is especially grateful for the opportunity to share the stage with her family. “I am so excited to be doing this show with my mom and my cousin,” she said. “It has made the experience even more meaningful.”

Cast member Zack Kelly also values the family involvement. “I am thrilled to be performing with my mom, dad and sister,” Kelly said. “Community theater gives families the chance to spend time together while working toward a common goal.”

Tickets can be purchased online at notrevo.org. In addition, Notrevo will be holding a raffle during the run of the show, featuring a variety of prizes. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Moapa Valley High School Theatre Department’s “Keep the Lights On” fund.

Notrevo invites the community to attend and support local theatre as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat takes the stage for three evening performances.