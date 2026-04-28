Obituary: Franklin David Shannon

Franklin David Shannon, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully after a 12-year battle with myelodysplasia on August 25, 2025, at the age of 83.

Born in St. Paul, MN on July 3, 1942, Franklin lived a life marked by integrity, kindness, and quiet strength. He was known for his sharp mind, gentle humor, and unwavering devotion to those he loved. Whether gathered around the bridge table or sharing stories with family, Franklin brought both humor and wisdom to every moment.

Frank joined the U.S. Army out of Colorado Springs High School and served in West Berlin for several years during the time that the Soviets built the wall between East and West Berlin. He then returned to Colorado Springs, was hired by A.T.&T, and spent 27 years with Long Lines as a technician and supervisor in CO and CA.

He was a fiercely independent thinker and said that nothing is more important than freedom. In his retirement, he was a local columnist on political issues which centered on bringing manufacturing and jobs back to America, long before this idea became recognized as being essential for our country to thrive again. He was a founding member of the Coalition for a Prosperous America, which advocated for this principle in Washington, DC, beginning early in this century.

Taking early retirement, he and Linda then bought an electroless nickel plating company in Colorado Springs in 1990. When customers began moving their operations to China, Taiwan, and Mexico around the millennium, the company diversified, but it wasn’t enough to keep them profitable, so the doors closed in 2011.

In 2013, Frank and Linda decided to retire to Mesquite for health reasons, to golf, and to be closer to family. They traveled on several cruise trips and drove their RV to many corners of North America.

Frank loved to golf, swim, scuba dive, and play baseball and tennis in his earlier years, but his great passion besides visiting family in recent decades was duplicate bridge. He proudly attained the level of Bronze Life Master in 2023. He and Linda traveled to Hawaii for a North American Contract Bridge League convention in 2018 and, after enjoying that, went to regionals and sectionals in Taos, Palm Springs, San Diego, Scottsdale, Tucson, Salt Lake City, and Eugene. He was a superfan of the Denver Broncos from its inception.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Linda, with whom he shared a deep and enduring partnership. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, shared adventures, and a commitment to never take each other for granted.

Franklin also leaves behind four children: Brian (Pamela) Shannon of Denver, NC, Michelle Arbogast of Polson, MT, Sonia Gaschler of Pella, IA, and Jennifer (Steven) Cartwright of Moapa, NV; eight grandchildren: Justin Arbogast of Bigfork, MT, Andrew Shannon of Sacramento, CA, Danae Michalek of Casper, WY, Jake Jensen of Corpus Christi, TX, Shayna Shannon of N. Canton, OH, Richard Cartwright of Moapa, NV, Hannah Gaschler of Purcellville, VA, and Laura Gaschler of Pella, IA; five great-grandchildren: Jaxxon Arbogast of Bigfork, MT, John and William Michalek of Casper, WY, Brooklyn Gaschler of Pella, IA, and Benjamin Beavers of N. Canton, OH. He is also remembered by a wide circle of friends and neighbors who will miss his good humor and interesting commentary on current events.

A celebration of Franklin’s life will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church (350 Falcon Ridge Parkway #702, Mesquite, NV 89027) on July 3, 2026, at 3 p.m., where stories, memories, and love will be shared in his honor. Following the service, there will be a fellowship coffee. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Valley Presbyterian Church in Mesquite, reflecting Franklin’s lifelong values of compassion and community.

He will be deeply missed, but his legacy is not only in what he did, but in how he made others feel, heard, valued, and loved.