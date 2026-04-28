Rodeo is back in Mesquite!

Photo by Mark McEwen / The Progress

Starting in 2027, the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association will hold its championship finals in Mesquite, Nevada every October through 2032.

Professional rodeo has arrived in Virgin Valley. Last week, the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association held the first Battle on the Border rodeo at the brand new arena in downtown Mesquite.

The Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association, the third largest in the United States, sanctions more than 40 rodeos in the Rocky Mountain regions of Utah, Idaho and now, Nevada.

Jay Holcomb is a 10-year Army veteran and a business owner who lives in Southern Utah. He and his wife, Kelly, own a 60,000-acre ranch in Arizona. But Holcomb had a mission: to keep the spirit of rodeo alive in the tri-state region.

In 2019, Holcomb, the general manager of two Stephen Wade auto dealerships, was visited in his office by St. George City Councilman Joe Bowcutt. Bowcutt asked him to organize and sponsor a rodeo in the Dixie Sunbowl to prevent the venue’s demolition. Holcomb made that promise to his friend, and Sky 9 Events was born.

Just a couple of years later, Holcomb and Sky 9 events general manager Amber Rees were organizing and running rodeos in St. George, Cedar City and Panguitch. But Jay had a broader vision that would bring rodeo back to Mesquite and the Virgin Valley.

Mesquite has a long history of farming and ranching. In the 20th century, the Virgin Valley was filled with dairies that produced milk for southern Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Acres of green alfalfa waved as motorists passed by, traveling on old Highway 91 and then I-15. Ranchers like Archie Hughes and his son, Jimmie, raised cattle in the mountains above Bunkerville. But now the cattle herds number only a few, and the fields are fallow. Holcomb was ready to change all of that.

Knowing that Mesquite had so much to offer, Holcomb started his search for a venue that could bring rodeo back. He wanted an arena in the downtown area, close to hotels and restaurants, where the lights of an evening rodeo could be seen from the freeway.

He and Rees found a piece of dirt on Old Mill Road that fit Holcomb’s vision. They met with the owners of the Holiday Inn (formerly the Rising Star Casino) and had meetings with Mayor Jesse Whipple, Police Chief Tracy Fails and representatives of the Mesquite Resort Association. Holcomb said everyone in every meeting loved the idea of rodeo in Mesquite.

“They were all in!” Holcomb exclaimed.

Soon after, construction equipment started moving dirt. Holcomb invested $200,000, buying stalls, chutes and fencing. Stock contractor Ben German spent an additional $100,000 buying horses and bulls. Over 25 Sky 9 volunteers spent countless hours building the new home for the Battle on the Border.

Last Friday night brought a beautiful spring evening, and crowds of rodeo fans filed in and filled the bleachers until there was only room to stand.

The flag for the United States and the flags of Nevada, Utah and Arizona were flown into the arena by two parachutists from Sky Dive Mesquite. After a solemn prayer and the singing of the National Anthem, it was time for bull riding. Rodeo was back in Mesquite.

Rodeo athletes had come from all parts of the tri-state area. After a nod of the head, bulls and broncs exploded from the chutes. Ropers and barrel racers bolted across the dirt.

The arena was filled with pick-up men, bullfighters and judges. The sellout crowd was thoroughly entertained by a rodeo clown, trick riding on a galloping horse and dance contests between events.

The Battle on the Border rodeo was held over three days, with the champions being crowned at the matinee performance on Sunday afternoon. Over $15,000 in prize money was given out, and the champions walked away with silver belt buckles.

Two hundred and seventy athletes celebrated the sport of rodeo. Over 4,500 fans from all across the tri-state area were in attendance for this inaugural event.

During meetings Holcomb held with various members of the Mesquite community, an agreement was reached: Starting in 2027, the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association will hold its championship finals in Mesquite, Nevada. Every October through 2032, the best in rodeo will converge on Mesquite for a chance at that championship buckle.

“We’re going to make Mesquite into an event. It’s going to be a cowboy town for that week (of the finals),” Holcomb said.

Holcomb and Rees envision VIP experiences, a cowboy Christmas and loads of vendors.

“The heart of rodeo; you don’t get more down-to-earth than that,” Rees said. “ I don’t see a better life for anybody.”

It has been over 10 years since the sport of rodeo was showcased in Mesquite, but now, it’s here to stay.