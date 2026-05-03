Generations gather for May Day Tradition

Families filled the Moapa Valley High School gym on Friday, May 1, as Grant M. Bowler Elementary School hosted its annual May Day celebration, bringing together students, parents, teachers and community members for an evening centered on tradition, performance and family connection.

The well-attended event featured two performances to accommodate participation from every elementary grade level, with students from pre-K through fifth grade taking part in themed dances and activities throughout the evening. Performances included everything from playful early childhood routines and colorful parachute dances to western-themed numbers, ’70s- and ’90s-inspired performances, and the longtime community favorite, the traditional maypole braid.

As students entered the gym dressed in costumes and ready for their moment to perform, there was a clear sense of excitement in the air. Each class was introduced by its teachers, whose pride, encouragement and care for their students could be felt throughout the evening. From helping little ones find their place to cheering on older students as they confidently stepped into the spotlight, teachers helped make each child’s moment feel special.

Photo by BRIANNA WAITE / The Progress

Grant M. Bowler Elementary students perform for a packed gym during the school’s annual May Day celebration on May 1, continuing a cherished Moapa Valley tradition enjoyed by generations of local families.

A highlight of the evening came when fifth-grade students performed the maypole braid on their own, carefully weaving and then unwinding colorful ribbons in a coordinated display. They later returned with a parent to repeat the tradition together, creating one of the night’s most meaningful moments as families joined their children on the gym floor in a shared experience that symbolized both celebration and transition.

For local parent Meagan Sheldon, participating in the braid alongside her oldest child made the moment especially meaningful.

“It was a very emotional experience, but we did it,” Sheldon said.

For many fifth-grade families, the maypole braid marks more than a performance. It serves as a meaningful milestone as students prepare to close their elementary chapter and transition into middle school.

Throughout the evening, conversations in the stands reflected how deeply rooted the tradition is in Moapa Valley. Parents and grandparents could be heard reminiscing about their own May Day experiences, sharing memories of songs, performances and routines from years past while watching the next generation take the floor.

With bright costumes, energetic performances and a packed gym full of cheering families, the evening reflected the hometown spirit that continues to make May Day a treasured tradition in Moapa Valley. Families also enjoyed community touches throughout the night, including PTO raffle baskets and opportunities to gather, celebrate and support local schools.