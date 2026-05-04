Celebrating the Age of Elegance

Saturday, May 2, 2026, marked the 20th year Mesquite has selected a Ms. Senior Mesquite, a gracious 60-plus-year-old lady who will represent Mesquite in the state of Nevada and in Atlantic City at the National Ms. Senior American Pageant.

The local pageant was held at the Mesquite Community Theatre, which hosted a sellout crowd of supporters for the contestants. The stage came alive with beautiful pageantry from the contestants and local talent, who entertained with professionalism.

Photo courtesy of Eric Wordahl

Contestants for the MS. Senior Mesquite Pageant, L-R, Sharon Bevans, Darlene McKay, Queen Cheryl Kilker, Tricia Schield and Irene Johnson, held Saturday, May 2, at the Mesquite Community Theater.

The winners were:

Ms. Senior Mesquite – Cheryl Kilker 1st Runner-up – Darlene McKay 2nd Runner-up – Tricia Schield Ms. Congeniality – Irene Johnson.

The three emcees, Bob Snell, Karen Alvear and Pericles Rellas, explained the judges’ rating of the contestants, in between jokes.

The contestants are judged on the interview, which is 30% of the score; their philosophy of life, 20%; talent, 30%; and evening gown, 20%.

Pageant founder Jean Watkins gave a short talk, reminding everyone that the pageant was all about empowering women.

Pageant attendee Mike Redford was there because his wife was a backup dancer with the entertainment; he had never attended a pageant before. Redford said, “I am enjoying the pageant and surprised at the amount of talent everyone has.”

Attendee Julie Moody said, “I thought the show was very well done and very professional.”

Outgoing queen Marie Alvery gave an exemplary example of a class-act show of the Age of Elegance, sitting alone on the stage in a classy red dress and reliving the past that brought her to Ms. Senior Mesquite. Alvery told the Progress, “I didn’t think handing over the crown would be hard, but when I made my final walk, I got a little emotional even though I am happy for the new queen. After all, I am a forever queen.”

Incoming queen Cheryl Kilker told the Progress the best part of the pageant was the friendships made between the contestants and the volunteers and theater members. Kilker moved to Mesquite in 2018. She said, “I would never have met and made friends with all these people if I had not participated in the contest. I look forward to being busy as queen.” Her husband, Dave Kilker, told the Progress, “Cheryl knew she had a tall task in front of her; everyone has so much talent. She put a tremendous amount of work into this competition.”

First runner-up Darlene McKay told the Progress she ran because she was told she would meet a lot of people, “And I have,” she said. “Being a contestant is a lot of work, and I was always a dancer, so my talent was an easy find. I am not sure if I would do it again because I now have had that experience.” McKay, like all the others, said the best part of running is making new friends.

Ms. Congeniality, Irene Johnson, told the Progress she ran to be more involved in the community. “Being involved in the pageant brought out a part of me I didn’t know was there. It did make a change in me. I am a seamstress; that is what I used for my talent. For a while I made and sold doggie clothes, and now, I am getting requests. The last six months has been incredible and fun. Yes, I would run again. Interacting with the other girls was like being in a college sorority again.”

Second runner-up Tricia Schield told the Progress she ran because administrator Becky Boyd talked her into it, and it has been more fun than she expected and kind of like her own personal bootcamp. “I learned a lot about myself,” she said. “The best part is all the friendships I have made. A couple of the judges’ questions did surprise me, but yes, knowingly, I would run again.”

The three judges, all from outside the community, were Ann Underdahl, Michelle Patrick and Sheila Ossowski.

“The level of talent in our community is nothing short of extraordinary, and this year‘s five contestants were truly exceptional. Easily the finest group of ladies I have had the privilege of working with,” Boyd said. “Special note of admiration goes to Bethany Overland for her stunning set design, which felt worthy of a Hollywood stage, and to Ellen Middleton, who transformed the art center into an elegant, welcoming space for the champagne reception. Every detail sparkled. The decorations were beautiful. The food was delicious, and the entire evening carried an air of elegant celebration and pride. I am filled with excitement for the coming year and the journey back to the Ms. Senior America pageant in Atlantic City. With the caliber of talent we have right here in Mesquite, this just might be the year that Ms. Senior Mesquite brings home the national title.”

Boyd thanked everyone for attending the event and showing support for the contestants. “Most importantly, a heartfelt thanks goes to our community and our sponsors. Your continued support has sustained this pageant for two decades, and it is because of you that it continues to thrive and inspire our wonderful ladies over 60 to participate.”