Community spirit steals the show in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

There is something especially fitting about a show centered on family, faith and forgiveness being performed in a close-knit community like Moapa Valley. Few musicals capture pure joy quite like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Director Kenna Higgins leaned wholeheartedly into that spirit with last week’s Notrevo production, delivering a colorful, energetic evening that was as heartfelt as it was entertaining.

From the opening scene, the production was playful, fast-paced and family-friendly. A sung-through retelling of the biblical story of Joseph, the play was framed by narrators Brielle Williams and Hailey Kelly, who sang with confidence and enthusiasm. Their role was instrumental in determining the success of the show as they guided the audience through the story. The play was driven by a wide range of musical styles — from calypso to country to Elvis-inspired rock.



Zack Kelly, playing the signature role of Joseph, brought sincere, likable charm to the role. His performance of “Close Every Door” was a highlight, showcasing emotional depth while balancing an otherwise lighthearted tone. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast injected humor and high energy into every scene, embracing the show’s playful absurdity.

Photo courtesy of Terje Riisnaes

The Moapa Valley Community Theatre presented it’s version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat last week, April 30 through May 2.

Other standout performances were delivered by Matt Holland as the Elvis-inspired Pharaoh, complete with blue suede shoes, and Leah Bush as the sultry temptress, Potiphar’s wife. The characters of Joseph’s brothers brought humor and personality to every scene. One of the production’s greatest strengths was its ensemble cast, including a delightful children’s chorus. Their energy was infectious and added to the unique dynamic of a community production.

Visually, the production shone. Costume designer Kim Hardy, musical directors Robin Maughan and KaeLyne Pendelton and choreographer Amber Leavitt provided talent and creativity that brought the stage and characters to life with bright costumes and clever staging. What made this production truly special was its heart. The play is meant to be fun and inclusive — a shared, joyful experience that showcases the talent and dedication of local performers. For several local residents, participation was a family affair involving countless hours of study and rehearsals. There were several seasoned, recognizable faces, as well as many new performers participating in community theater for the first time.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” was a joyful, colorful production that highlighted the strength of local talent and the power of community, a reminder of how meaningful live theater can be when it’s created close to home.