Elks Lodge celebrates National Youth Week

The week of May 1-7 has been designated National Youth Week by Elks Lodge Grand Exalted Ruler Bryan Klatt to recognize the Elks’ partnership with our youth.

Mesquite Lodge 2811 celebrates its support in the local area and communities. The lodge is currently supporting the Virgin Valley Junior Golf Association by collecting golf equipment and donations that will help 200-plus kids learn to play and enjoy golf. Additionally, the Lodge has supported two Little League teams, bought uniforms for the Beaver Dam baseball team and assisted the state hoop shoot competition across the state of Nevada.

To support the local FFA chapter, three hogs will be purchased for use in other Lodge fundraisers. Dictionaries have also been donated to local schools from Beaver Dam, Mesquite, Overton and Logandale. The Lodge has identified four students who have potential for local scholarship grants.

Please join Mesquite Lodge 2811 in celebrating the Elks’ partnership with our youth during National Youth Week.