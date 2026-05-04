Lady Pirates to play Pahrump Valley in playoffs

After splitting the season series with Boulder City on Thursday, April 30, the Moapa Valley High School softball team will play top-seeded Pahrump Valley Trojans in the first round of the Southern 3A Desert League playoffs.

The Lady Pirates fell 7-3 in the final game of the regular season on Thursday in Boulder City. The Pirates plated a run in each of the first two innings to lead 2-1, but the Eagles tied it in the bottom of the fourth and broke through with a four-run fifth to take command.

Senior starting pitcher Kylie Neil was solid in the circle until that big fifth inning, allowing just seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings pitched and striking out three. All six runs allowed were earned, as the Pirates committed just one error in the field.

Saphire Holm relieved Neil and got the final five outs, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. She also doubled and scored a run. Claire Holm also doubled and had two other hits, driving in one run and stealing a base. Sophomore Meg Evans had two hits and a run scored.

Things haven’t gone well for the Lady Pirates against the Trojans this season. They dropped their home game by a score of 19-5 and were shutout 15-0 at Pahrump Valley. Virgin Valley is the two seed, and is nearly as overwhelming, having beaten Moapa Valley 15-5 and 12-5 in their matchups this season. It’ll take a near-perfect performance from the Pirates to move on to state this year.