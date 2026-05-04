Mesquite Cancer HELP Society receives donation

Photo courtesy of Mesquite Cancer HELP Society

Al Litman accepts a $5,000 donation from the Do It Best Foundation on April 20.

L-R: Mesquite Cancer HELP Society Board of Directors Donna Lehotsky, Allen Bell, Bonnie Baracker, Do It Best general manager Cole Atwood, and Litman.

The Mesquite Cancer HELP Society received a $5,000 donation check on April 20, 2026, from Do It Best Corp. Do It Best and the Mesquite Cancer HELP Society united over 10 years ago. Their relationship has evolved into one of caring, giving and making sure that cancer patients’ needs are met.

“Twenty-five years ago, we started helping with fuel. Today, we assist with unlimited resources to make sure our clients receive HELP based on their individual needs. We start at 50% assistance and go from there — each situation is different; we can provide 100% assistance where the need is crucial. We give cancer clients a short application that must be completed; it also serves as a key backup for MCHS accountability. We then determine to what extent they need assistance and proceed with providing HELP,” said Allen Bell, president of Mesquite Cancer HELP Society.

For more information about services provided, visit cancerhelpnv.com or call 702-346-0622.