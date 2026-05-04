Moapa Valley FFA celebrates state convention success

The Moapa Valley National FFA Organization chapter held its annual banquet on Saturday evening, May 2, recognizing state convention success, chapter and state degree recipients, graduating seniors, supporters and the installation of a new officer team.

Former FFA president Nateya Rider helped lead the evening as the chapter looked back on another successful year. The banquet began with results from the 2026 Nevada State FFA Convention, held in Reno back in March. More than 700 FFA members from across Nevada competed, including 51 members from Moapa Valley.

Photo by JOSHUA LINFORD / The Progress

New 2026-27 officers gather for a group photo at the Moapa Valley FFA Banquet. Left to right: Shelby Cornwall, RayceLayne Scraft, Lyla Shakespear, Kammie Johnson, Priseis Rider and Rylan Sproul.

Several Moapa Valley teams and individuals were recognized for strong finishes. The range team placed third at state and ninth nationally. The Ag Marketing team placed second, Conduct of Chapter meetings placed third and the Parliamentary Procedure team took third. Hannah Rowley took first for the chapter scrapbook, and Addysen Sherwood was elected 2026-27 Nevada State FFA president.

The chapter then held its Chapter FFA degree ceremony, during which 20 members were recognized for meeting the qualifications set by the National FFA Constitution.

A major part of the banquet focused on seniors, who were presented with cords. Retiring officers Nateya Rider, Addysen Sherwood, Alex Vargas and Hannah Rowley also retired their FFA jackets.

FFA advisor Bryan Linford spoke to the seniors and reflected on memories made over the past four years. “What can I possibly say that sums up the last four years?” He remembered the group’s time together through “long meetings, elections, endless disagreements and endless fun.”

“What a wonderful journey you have been on,” Linford said. “You came to us as kids, and you are leaving as outstanding adults. Wherever you go, you will brighten the path around you, and the world will be a better place.”

FFA advisor Walker Fowers also reflected on his time with the chapter and thanked the retiring officers for helping him adjust. “I just want to express my appreciation and gratitude for them, because they kind of took me in,” Fowers said. “Even though I’m new to this, they showed me what it’s supposed to look like, and they really helped me through this. My heart is just really full, and I feel really blessed for these four kids.”

Fowers also credited the students’ families. “These kids have good parents, and these kids have been raised right,” he said. “They do good things, and I know that they’re going to keep doing good things.”

The chapter recognized senior parents with Honorary Chapter FFA degrees and thanked community members for their support. Teresa Kruse and Donna Swanson were given appreciation awards for their help with Winter Formal and career technical education and career development events testing.

The newly installed 2026-27 officer team includes President Rylan Sproul, Vice President Kammie Johnson, Historian Priseis Rider, Treasurer Shelby Cornwall, Secretary RayceLayne Scraft, Reporter Lyla Shakespear and Sentinel Macy Terril.