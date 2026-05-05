City council: STR regulations tabled, police contract hits impasse

In a marathon session on April 28, the Mesquite City Council grappled with two of the most contentious issues facing the city: the future of short-term rentals (STRs) and a contract impasse with the Mesquite Police Officers Association (MPOA). While the evening began with celebrations of community generosity and student achievement, it ended in a stony silence from the dais that left local law enforcement advocates “appalled.”

VVHS and building safety

The meeting opened on a high note as Mayor Jesse Whipple and the council recognized local contributions. Simon Kim read a proclamation declaring May 2026 as “Building Safety Month,” emphasizing the city’s commitment to infrastructure integrity.

The spotlight then turned to the Virgin Valley High School (VVHS) Theater Group. Dominic Olivetto presented two $1,800 donations—one from the Kokopelli ATV Club and another from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter—to support the drama department. VVHS drama coach Wendy Killinger delivered an update, revealing that the community had rallied to raise over $45,000 in just six weeks.

“This community is amazing,” Killinger said. “Because of this support, all seventeen students will be able to travel this summer to nationals to represent Nevada.”

Following the presentation, the Mayor announced Bethany Green as the Grand Marshall for the upcoming Mesquite Days Parade, praising her omnipresence in community service.

The short-term rental debate

For over 90 minutes, the Council delved into the thorny thicket of Short-Term Rental (STR) Regulations. Jesselyn Leavitt of Development Services presented the recommendations of a special committee tasked with balancing neighborhood quality of life with economic activity.

The Proposed Framework

The committee suggested adding two foundational sections to the city code:

Section F: Establishing a clear authorization program to protect neighborhood quality and ensure tax compliance.

Establishing a clear authorization program to protect neighborhood quality and ensure tax compliance. Section G: Prioritizing enforcement for life-safety threats, chronic nuisances and failure to respond to complaints.

Key recommendations included a sixteen-guest limit and the requirement of a “qualified local operator” available 24/7 to resolve complaints within 60 minutes. While many committee members favored these “common-sense” rules, the issue of “distancing”—how far apart STRs must be from one another—remained a radioactive topic that the committee ultimately deferred to the Council.

Internal friction and zoning confusion

The discussion took a sharp turn when Councilman Simon Kim presented an alternative view, arguing that STRs should be classified as commercial activities rather than residential. Kim suggested that if an owner does not live on-site and uses a management company, the property is essentially a business operating in a residential zone.

Councilman Paul Wanlass remarked, “I didn’t think it was possible to be more confused,” noting the difficulty in blending commercial zoning laws with residential neighborhoods. Councilwoman Karen Fielding clarified that the “staff recommendation” to remove the committee’s proposed sections was, in fact, Kim’s personal recommendation, not a consensus from city staff.

Legal challenges

The public comment period on STRs highlighted a looming legal battle. Jacqueline Flores of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association warned the council that her group had already won an injunction against Clark County regarding “arbitrary” distancing restrictions.

Local realtors and property managers also voiced concerns. Colleen Glieden of Premier Properties noted that 92% of Mesquite HOAs already prohibit STRs, meaning the “industry” is already restricted to a small fraction of the city. “If there’s distancing put out there, the industry will be eliminated,” she warned.

Faced with the threat of litigation and internal confusion, the Council voted unanimously to table the matter and hold a special meeting on May 5th to seek further clarity.

Explaining the ‘$25 million question’

To address public inquiries regarding the city’s recent financial report, Finance Director Bryce Anderson provided a tutorial on Net Position. Many residents had questioned why the city couldn’t spend a reported $25 million increase in wealth.

“Net position is not just cash in the bank,” Anderson explained. “It’s like owning a home; your net value goes up if your home value increases, but you can’t spend that equity at the grocery store.”

Anderson clarified that of the $25 million increase, over $20 million is tied up in capital assets like infrastructure and machinery. He emphasized that the city uses fund accounting, where money is siloed into specific “buckets” (like small cities within a city) that cannot be legally transferred without formal processes. For the upcoming 2026-2027 fiscal year, the city anticipates an ending fund balance of $4.6 million.

The police impasse

The evening included a report on collective bargaining between the City and the Mesquite Police Officers Association (MPOA). Labor attorney Paul Dunham detailed a year-long struggle that began in early 2025 and ended in a formal impasse.

The financial gap

A non-binding report from an independent fact-finder, Dean A. Martin, recommended a wage increase closer to the union’s request. The fiscal breakdown revealed:

City’s Proposal: A total impact of approximately $644,000.

A total impact of approximately $644,000. Union’s Proposal: A total impact of approximately $899,000.

A total impact of approximately $899,000. The Delta: A difference of roughly $255,427.

Dunham noted that the city had offered a settlement following the fact-finder’s report, which the union declined.

Public outcry

The public comment section was overwhelmingly pro-police. Long-time residents and union members alike expressed frustration that the city was paying for “out-of-state Chicago lawyers” to negotiate rather than investing in local officers.

“I’ve never seen so much animosity between our city and our MPOA,” said David Ballweg. “You need to fire your current negotiator… get this settled.”

Officer Ian McOmie, a 13-year veteran, highlighted a recruitment crisis, noting that applicant numbers have plummeted from 75 per cycle to fewer than ten. “The pay gap must be narrowed,” he urged. Wyatt Oliver of the MPOA was more blunt, calling the council’s refusal to accept the fact-finder’s recommendations “despicable.”

The aftermath

When the time came for the Council to act on the fact-finder’s recommendations, no council member made a motion to accept or reject the report.

“The item dies for a lack of motion,” Mayor Whipple announced.

The lack of action sparked audible grumbles from the audience. During the final public comment, Kathy Lee, owner of View On Magazine, expressed her “appall” at the Council’s silence. “I am frankly embarrassed that not one of you up there really acknowledged that after they got done speaking,” she said.

Administrative approvals

The Council moved forward with several administrative items:

Suntero Phase 4: Approved a tentative map for 46 new residential lots within the Anthem at Mesquite PUD.

Sawtooth Roadway Project: Approved an interlocal contract for infrastructure improvements.

Liquor license: Approved a restaurant and bar license for Vinny’s Little Italy on Mesquite Boulevard.

Deep Roots Harvest: Approved an ordinance to expand the dispensary’s hours of operation to 11:00 p.m.