Mesquite honors its roots

Every year the people of Virgin Valley come together to celebrate the birth of Mesquite. Starting when a group of Mormon pioneers established a farming town in the late 1890s, Mesquite quickly grew. Then, on May 24, 1984, Clark County and the state of Nevada formally recognized Mesquite as an incorporated city. Every May, the city fathers hold a celebration to commemorate the birth of the city. This year, “Mesquite Days” was held from April 29 to May 2.

Wednesday was Family Fun Night at the ball fields next to the recreation center. Adults and kids from all over the valley played games and won prizes. The carnival came to town on Thursday night, opening for the first of three nights. Throngs of kids ran from ride to ride while their parents enjoyed food from the many on-site vendors.

Mayor Jesse Whipple hosted the annual Mesquite Days “Mayor’s Pancake Breakfast” on Saturday morning. Later that morning, the city’s Athletics and Leisure Services group held the first annual “Mesquite Mile.” Twenty runners, from three years old to 60 years old, ran one mile on the parade route. Then, at 10 a.m., the annual Mesquite Days Parade commenced down Mesquite Boulevard. Over 40 entrants walked, rode or drove the one-mile parade route. This year the parade was led by Bob Haywood, a member of the Virgin Valley Honor Guard and the Sons of the American Revolution.

Representing the city’s America 250 Committee, Haywood was dressed in a Revolutionary Army uniform and carried a flag commemorating the 250th anniversary of our nation’s birth. “I was honored to represent the city’s America 250 Committee and lead the parade as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution for the state of Nevada. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Haywood said.

Followed closely behind Haywood was the parade’s grand marshal, Bethany Green. Bethany, the mother of seven adopted children, is extremely active in the community’s art scene. Other participants in the parade included Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford, Mayor Whipple and Councilmember Karen Fielding.

The celebration of the birth of Mesquite ended late Saturday night as the carnival came to a close. Forty-two years young, Mesquite has become a town filled with hotels, golf courses and thousands of homes. It’s filled with good people, ones who will carry on the history of our great community. The future is indeed bright.