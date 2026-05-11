As officers retire, Moapa Valley welcomes new resident officers

Photo courtesy of Tate Nelson

Tate Nelson is one of three new police officers in the Moapa Valley area.

With a combined 40 years of service, three police officers have recently retired from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) Northeast Area Command as Moapa Valley resident section officers. They leave behind careers marked by dedication, sacrifice and deep connections with the people they served.

Officer Chris Kohntopp retired after over nine years of service. His work as a first responder isn’t over yet, as he’s started working as a trooper with the Nevada Highway Patrol. Officer Nathan Jones, who resided in Bunkerville, also retired after more than 10 years serving in Moapa Valley. Finally, Officer Nathan Bradford retired after working as a resident officer for over 18 years. Together, the officers represent many years in law enforcement, responding to emergencies, mentoring community members and becoming familiar faces throughout the community. Their work often extended beyond their police duties — they were neighbors, coaches, volunteers and trusted members of the community. Sgt. Keegan Doty said, “Even though we are sad to lose over 40 years of resident policing experience, we are happy for their well-earned retirement and wish the best for them.”

As a result of these dedicated public servants’ retiring, three officers were promoted to fill their vacancies. Officer Tate Nelson joined the team after previously working as a motorcycle traffic officer in Las Vegas. He and his family recently moved to the valley. Officer Nelson was born and raised in Southwest Washington. After high school, he served a two-year church mission in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. After his missionary service, he attended Southern Utah University, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

His decision to go into law enforcement was made as he found himself wanting to have a meaningful career helping and serving others. He enjoys being out in the community, not working in an office, where he can interact with lots of different people. He said, “I enjoy getting to respond to a variety of calls and getting to be there to help people on their worst days.” He has been with LVMPD for nearly six years and is excited to get to serve in Moapa Valley. In his personal time, he enjoys spending time with family, participating in church, sports and being outdoors, fishing, hiking and camping. He is excited to expand his family’s hobby farm in the near future. “I have always believed that a community is built on the sum of each member’s individual efforts. I want to make this community the best it can be. I want my kids to grow up having the greatest childhood possible. I am excited to contribute to this already incredible community both in my personal and professional life.”

Sgt. Doty sent short introductions for the other two officers joining the northeast resident section. “Officer Jesus Gomez will fill Officer Jones’ spot out in Bunkerville. He has many ties to the Bunkerville area and used to work for the Mesquite PD prior to joining LVMPD. He worked in the Bolden Area Command in Las Vegas before coming here.”

Lastly, Officer Brendan Burbrink is joining us from working the Northeast Area Command as a field training officer. He is a longtime resident of Moapa Valley. All three new officers have hit the ground running and are ready to work in our great community.