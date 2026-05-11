Letter to the Editor: Rise in dangerous OHV youth activity

Little to no enforcement of OHV regulations and Nevada state law has turned parts of Moapa Valley into a daily safety crisis. Our town has always been a quiet refuge for families seeking a slower, simpler way of life. Many of us grew up here and choose to remain here because of that peace and safety.

For years, residents stayed quiet out of respect for neighbors and a desire to avoid conflict. Sadly, the friendliness appears to flow in one direction only: riders enjoy unrestricted freedom while the rest of us are expected to adapt to the consequences.

The issue began when town leaders expanded ATV access without enough input from residents or any future plans to expand enforcement. Far too many young people now treat ATVs, dirt bikes and side-by-sides as everyday transportation. Kids as young as five ride dirt bikes. Ten-year-olds without driver’s licenses operate $20,000 side-by-sides inches from actual traffic. Fourteen-year-olds pick up siblings from school.

No adult supervision – Minors under 16 must remain under the direct visual supervision of a licensed adult on county roads. Extra riders pile onto machines not built for it and, in some cases, hang off the back dangerously. No adherence to curfew. No shoes. No helmets. No seat belts. Standard traffic laws are being blatantly ignored. They speed through traffic, dodge vehicles and rip loud modified exhausts at all hours, as late as 2 a.m.

Straight-piping (modified mufflers) has become more popular, and some of the OHVs are much louder than regular traffic. Heavy dust settles over yards and homes, hurting property values and worsening allergies.

This daily riding through town violates Nevada law and the intent of the 2015 Clark County ordinance. Under NRS 490.090, designated roads in Logandale and Overton were approved only for limited access to and from public lands and the Logandale Trails System. Not for school errands, running to the store or joy-riding around town.

On December 6, 2024, a teenage girl died instantly when the four-wheeler she was riding collided with a truck at Moapa Valley Boulevard and Bowman Road, which is a popular ATV crossing. Much like West Whipple to Green Valley Grocer, the route requires crossing the same busy boulevard. This death was preventable. We must take action now to prevent another tragedy from ever happening.

Law enforcement faces an impossible task, with severe staffing shortages and local ties that make enforcement difficult, yet regulations that are never enforced become meaningless.

We urge the Clark County Board of Commissioners, LVMPD and local leaders to review the 2015 ordinance. Please start to issue citations, establish quiet hours and increase police presence on problem roads like Whipple, Bowman, Skyline and Liston. Return riding to the proper BLM trails, where it belongs. We support safe, responsible riding on desert trails and public lands far from homes.

I would encourage readers to visit https://moapavalleypeace. carrd.co/ to view and share photos, videos and sign the petition. Residents can anonymously share their own experiences.

Together, we can restore safety and peace to Moapa Valley.

– Nathanial Woolston, longtime resident and concerned citizen