Local teen shines at FBU camp; earns invitation to Top Gun in Florida

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, 13-year-old Moapa Valley local CJ Law has made headlines by excelling at the prestigious FBU (Football University) camp held recently at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. His hard work and dedication not only earned him a spot at the camp but also an invitation to the elite Top Gun showcase in Florida, a testament to his promising future in the sport.

The FBU football camp, known for its rigorous training and exposure to top-tier coaching, attracts young athletes from across the region. Participants engaged in intense drills, skill assessments and competitive scrimmages designed to elevate their game to the next level. Law stood out among his peers, impressing coaches with his agility, speed and football IQ.

“I’m so proud of CJ,” said Chuck Law, his father. “He put in so much effort during the camp, and it’s incredible to see that recognized with a chance to compete at Top Gun.”

In addition to his participation in the FBU camp, Law has been honing his skills during the offseason at D1 Training in Henderson. This training facility is renowned for its specialized programs aimed at young athletes, focusing on strength, speed and agility. His commitment to year-round training has undoubtedly contributed to his performance and development as a football player.

Coach James Cracolici, who worked with Law on the SUNYFL 7th Grade All-Star Team, highlighted his exceptional qualities: “CJ is a rare talent who stands out for his physical ability, maturity and discipline. He consistently brings toughness and leadership to the field, and his relentless effort inspires those around him. I saw firsthand how hard he works and how coachable he is, which makes him a player coaches love to have.”

Cracolici, now the director for FBU Team Las Vegas, emphasized his mission to showcase talent from underrepresented communities. He personally invited Law to the FBU Las Vegas Camp. “CJ represents the best of what our community has to offer, and I’m excited to see him shine on a national stage,” he added.

The Top Gun showcase, scheduled for June 25-28 in Naples, Florida, is a highly sought-after event that brings together the best young talent from across the country. Athletes are evaluated by college scouts and coaches, providing a unique opportunity for exposure and recruitment. Law will join other top performers to showcase his skills in front of a national audience.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Law shared. “I’ve always wanted to compete at a high level, and I can’t wait to show what I can do in Florida. It’s a chance to learn and grow.” Friends, family and coaches are all excited to see what the future holds for this young athlete.

As Law prepares for this significant milestone in his football journey, his dedication serves as an inspiration to other aspiring athletes in the community. With his eyes set on success, the local football scene will undoubtedly be watching closely as he takes this next step.

For more information on FBU Team Las Vegas tryouts, follow their social media on Facebook and Instagram @fbulasvegas.