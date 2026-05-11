Moapa Town Library hosts Hawaiian Luau event

Photo courtesy of Moapa Town Library

Dancers performed to traditional Hawaiian songs while Gary Haleawau and Kawili & Halau Hula’o Kaleimomi entertained the crowds at the May 9 luau event in Moapa.

Every year, each library in the Las Vegas Clark County Library District gets to host at least one signature event. Back by popular demand, the Moapa Town Recreation Center hosted a community luau last Saturday, May 9, 2026, complete with all the food and entertainment you would expect if you were attending one in Hawaii.

Local catering company Aloha Made provided complimentary, authentic meals of Kahlua pork or teriyaki chicken, complete with rice, cabbage and macaroni salad. Aloha Made owner and Moapa resident Shazlyn White said, “We had so much fun catering this event last year that we were super excited to be invited back this year. It’s a fun event for the community. “

While everyone enjoyed the delicious food, the very talented Gary Haleawau and Kawili & Halau Hula’o Kaleimomi entertained the crowd with traditional songs, chants and dances. They played Hawaiian drums, ukulele, guitar and other instruments while wearing beautiful Hawaiian costumes.

The Discovery Children’s Museum sent an outreach team from Las Vegas that provided a fun craft for kids, both young and young-at-heart. Other fun things included a photo booth, leis for everyone and lots of community bonding.

The event was very well attended, with about 150 people who came from Las Vegas, Mesquite, Overton, Logandale and Moapa to participate and enjoy the afternoon. Moapa Town Library Associate Nivia Balsera said, “Libraries today are so much more than a place to check out books, although we are good at that, too. We love providing this event for the community and encourage you to stop by and see everything else we offer. We’re sure you’ll love it.”

Photo courtesy of Moapa Town Library

Gary Haleawau and Kawili & Halau Hula’o Kaleimomi entertained the crowd with an authentic performance that included traditional songs, chants, and dances of Hawaii at the Luau event held May 9 in Moapa.

Gary Haleamau & Kāwili – Las Vegas, NV

Gary Haleamau and Kāwili, a Hawaiian Music family band that resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, started signing as a trio in 2008. From performing at local Hawaiian festivals and hula competitions to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, this family trio shares the music and stories of Hawaii.

Gary Kawiliau Haleamau of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, began his musical career at an early age, first as a solo artist, then traveling with Hawaiian music groups throughout the world sharing his amazing talent. Gary is a recipient of the “2008 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for ‘Best Religious Album of the Year,'” and in 2015, received the Nevada Heritage Award.

Sheldeen Kaleimomi Haleamau of Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi, began her hula career at a young age, travelling the world sharing the gift of hula. As the founder of Hālau Hula o Kaleimomi and former Miss Aloha Hula, Sheldeen continues to teach her love for the art.

Kurin Pomaika’imaikeakua Haleamau, son of Gary and Sheldeen Haleamau, is a singer and musician. As a former recipient of the Folklife Apprenticeship grant from the Nevada Arts Council in 2008, Kurin has since excelled in his musical career as an accomplished record producer and slack-key-bass guitarist for Kāwili.