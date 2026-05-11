Not ‘hey you’ – It’s ‘AU’ SA!

Regular readers know from time to time I just can’t resist messing around with words and phrases. When I first read AUSA, my mind saw “Hey You, SA” hence the above headline. (Well, I thought it was clever!)

Moving on, the number of legitimate organizations helping veterans has expanded in Nevada during the last 20 years. It seems that not any one such group can offer a full slate of services to the diverse needs of those who served in the U.S. military. Most groups serve segments of all the military and active duty, while some are more specific. Enter the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) to the local mix of helpful organizations. It’s actually been around for many years via internet, but now there is a new president heading the local chapter in Southern Nevada, who connects with the Reno Gen. William C. Westmoreland chapter covering the North. As its name suggests, the organization’s focus is on the Army, but it does promote some general military subjects. Up north it helps the VFW from time to time. And since the Army does not have a full installation in the Silver State, both chapters promote the Army National Guard as well as Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases.

Recently Jodi Blasquez was appointed to the position of President of Major Gen John C. Fremont Chapter in the south. “We have 122 chapters and two million members world- wide.” She covers Mesquite to Pahrump to Boulder City and Las Vegas, and said there are 6,050 members in Southern Nevada. She also signs up companies and organizations as community partners.

“My dad was a Marine, and instilled the greatness of the armed forces in me. We were very structured but it made me appreciate veterans. Since we don’t have an installation here, we work with the National Guard and Nellis. Our mission is to inform, connect and educate military veterans and their families with community resources.”

She explained, “When the government shut down we did a big drive for baby food for needy families at Nellis. They could not accept money, but we could get them diapers and formula and baby wipes. We were able to give that to the Guard. It was a huge help.”

A recent edition of the AUSA magazine had an article that quoted Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve about modernizing the Army. “Every decision I make as the vice chief begins and ends with one question: Does this make our soldiers ready to fight and win when called upon today?” Another feature of AUSA is a regular Coffee Series in which a leading individuals are invited to speak on pertinent topics. It’s live in Washington and can be seen on the internet. The most recent speaker was Maj.Gen. Rebecca McElwain, director of Army Budget, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, who gave an update on agency’s FY27 budget. I missed the talk and the numbers, but Wow! that budget must be through the ceiling and is needed to keep our military strong. (A personal note to veterans and their families. Published reports say our short war in Iran has left us with a depleted arsenal. I’m guessing the proposed budget will help us resupply?)

In any event, a firm salute to the AUSA and the work it does on behalf of veterans and their families.