Recommendations for STR accepted by council at special meeting

The short-term rentals/vacation rentals special meeting held at City Hall on Tuesday, May 5, resulted in the Mesquite City Council unanimously accepting the proposed recommendation made by the STR Committee to Title 2, Chapter 13, vacation home rentals.

This was the second special meeting held, but unlike the first one, the council chamber was barely half full. The first meeting was packed with interested parties from both sides of the issue — realtors, STR homeowners and Mesquite residents who have an STR next door or nearby.

This meeting seemed to have mostly people who want to see fewer STRs, and only in properly zoned areas. They wanted very regulated rules, limiting the number of people per unit, the number of cars parked on the streets and more enforcement of the rules.

Simon Sungman, director of development services, explained the difference between a rental property deemed commercial and required to be located in a properly zoned area, and an owner’s right to rent property in a residentially zoned area. He felt the latest addition of F & G should be removed. He also gave a full list of educational accreditations.

Jesselyn Leavitt, city license clerk, went through all the changes the committee had made to its recommendations since the last meeting. That included 2-13-2, adding F and G to the Purpose of Chapter, stating a clear objective enforcement program for STR. Council members were split, some wanting to keep the addition and some not, leaving it one of the wording issues still to be worked out by the council.

There was discussion on Nevada’s AB363 distancing, which is now in the Las Vegas courts, waiting for outcomes. The committee left the distancing issue for the council to decide.

Mesquite resident and candidate for city council John Rosen spoke at the public comment, reiterating Sungman’s use of zoning regulations. Rosen said the problem is enforcement of zoning regulations and separation, rather than distancing. He felt the problems could be solved using separation rather than distancing. He received loud applause from the audience. However, Gallo was the only council member who made reference to his remarks in their questions and comments. Attendee David Giebink said, “I and many others were disappointed that they accepted the committee recommendations. We felt the council had already made up their minds before the meeting happened; that is why the realtor and STR owner were not present.”

Dave Neufeld, STR committee member, said, “I was worried that the council would just kick the can down the road again. I was happy to see it pass. We members of the committee put hours of work into our recommendations, and now, Council seems to want to have their own meetings and add to and subtract, which is okay, but I would like to see us go by the city’s master plan.”

Interim city attorney Adam Anderson said, “Acceptance of the committee recommendations is just direction to the staff for making amendments to the ordinance in subsequent meetings and public hearings before adoption.”

Councilperson Bill Ennis said, “We accepted the recommendations last night; now we need to get it on the agenda to introduce a bill. That will take a while, because we have to work out the wording.”

In agreement with Ennis, councilperson Kevin Parrish said, “We still have to go through the new ordinance a couple of times, and I am sure there will be additions and subtractions as we go along.”

Interested parties can see a copy of the recommendations and the latest changes made online at www.MesquiteNV.gov. Look under meetings and agendas, archived Special May 5, 2025, meeting, packets. There is still time to give the city council your input.