Studio B closes sixth season with strong finish in Las Vegas

Studio B Dance Academy recently wrapped up its sixth competitive season with a strong finish at the Act 1 Talent Dance Competition, held Saturday, April 25, in Las Vegas, where dancers represented the studio with confidence, artistry and the results of months of dedicated work.

Throughout the weekend, Studio B performers earned numerous overall placements, Judges’ Pick recognition and scholarship opportunities for continued dance training, reflecting both the talent shown on stage and the commitment built behind the scenes through rehearsal, discipline and preparation.

While awards are always worth celebrating, one of the season’s greatest accomplishments has been the growth seen within the dancers themselves. From strengthening technique and refining artistry to building confidence, discipline and performance quality, Studio B dancers have continued to rise to new expectations. Each routine brought its own unique story to the stage, showcasing not only technical ability but heart, connection and the emotional depth that makes dance such a powerful art form.

“I wanted all my dancers to connect and feel their dance. I wanted them to be proud of their routines and show what they were learning,” said Studio B instructor Maylei Holmstead, following her first season choreographing competition routines for the studio.

“This season asked a great deal of our dancers,” said Studio B director Brianna Waite. “They were challenged creatively, physically and mentally, and they continued to show up, trust the process and grow. I’m incredibly proud of what they built together.”

As Studio B closes its sixth season and looks ahead to season seven, the studio continues to build on a foundation of purposeful training, strong technical development and meaningful artistry, with excitement for the next chapter ahead.