Wine lovers raise funds for Mesa View Hospital

Wine lovers gathered at the Eureka Casino on Friday, May 8, to participate in “Uncorked,” a fundraiser for Mesa View Hospital, hosted by Eureka Hotel & Casino. Participants enjoyed wines from Daou, Duckhorn, Michele Chiarlo, Rombauer and Stag’s Leap, with options to purchase bottles or cases.

Enjoyable music was provided by Dave the Sax Man. He delivered his personal touch and drew dancers to the floor. A wonderful wine accompaniment of Italian finger foods, salads and a dessert buffet was provided.

Kelly Adams, former hospital CEO, Rob Fuller, marketing director, and other Mesa View staff members showed up for the event. Mary Hoegen, event organizer, said, “I had fun organizing this event and all our events here at Eureka. Tonight, we have 142 people that participated in the $50 per person fundraiser.”

Attendee Barbra Schumacher said this was her first time attending. Wine was the draw, and the hospital, too. Her spouse, David, said, “My favorite wine was the Duro Cabernet, and I will bring her back next year. This is a great event.”

Greg Ferra and his spouse were having a good time tasting the wine. Ferra said, “I do appreciate the fact that the Eureka matches the funds raised here tonight from participants for the hospital, and my favorite wine is the Daou Merlot.”

Community Initiative Director Gerri Chasko said, “Eureka will match 50% of ticket sales. The hospital will receive a check at the beginning of June.”