May 13, 2026

This Primary Election Special introduces citizens to candidates in contested primary races. Attempts were made to contact each candidate and invite them to share in their own words what they seek to accomplish if elected to public office. For candidates who did not submit their own profiles, information is provided using campaign websites, if available.

We invite you to learn about each candidate, study the issues, and vote!

The 2026 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Early Voting starts Saturday, May 23, 2026 and goes through Friday, June 5, 2026.

Find more election information at https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/elections/election-information/2026-election-information

The contents of this election guide represent the views and positions of the candidates alone and should not be considered an endorsement by this publication, its owners, staff, or affiliates.