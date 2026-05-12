Perkins Elementary Spring Dance Festival brings community together

The Ute V. Perkins Elementary Spring Dance Festival brought students, families and community members together Friday evening, May 8, at the Moapa Valley High School gym for a night filled with music, movement and school spirit.

Students from preschool through fifth grade participated in themed performances throughout the evening, each grade level bringing its own personality and energy to the floor. From younger students proudly performing in colorful shirts made during school activities to upper-grade students presenting more structured routines, the event highlighted creativity, teamwork and weeks of preparation leading up to the festival.

Several performances throughout the evening featured a variety of dance styles and themes, including traditional tinikling routines that drew excitement from both students and families in attendance. Some performances also featured current popular music and trends, bringing extra energy and enthusiasm from the crowd.

Throughout the evening, the gym remained full as families, friends and community members cheered on the performers. Audience members could be heard applauding loudly, calling out students’ names and celebrating each group as they took the floor. Along with Perkins families, several Grant Bowler students and families were also in attendance, supporting siblings, cousins and friends participating in the event.

One of the evening’s highlights was the traditional maypole dance performed by fifth-grade students. As the students carefully braided and unbraided the red, white and blue ribbons around the poles, parents later joined them on the floor to participate together, creating a memorable moment of family involvement and community connection.

The Spring Dance Festival also included PTO-sponsored concessions and penny wars, helping create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for those attending. The event served as both a celebration of the students’ hard work and a reminder of the strong support shared throughout the Moapa Valley community.