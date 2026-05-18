Beaver Dam High School names valedictorian and salutatorian

Alexis Lozano

Alexis Lozano will graduate as the 2026 valedictorian of Beaver Dam Jr. and Sr. High School. Alexis has a 4.0 GPA. She will also graduate with a CNA degree from Dixie Tech through the school’s dual enrollment program. She plans on attending the college of Health Care Professionals in San Antonio, Texas. While at BDHS, she was active in the Student Council and was on the cheer squad for two years. She received scholarships from the American Legion and from local donors. “I’ll be moving (back home) to San Antonio for school,” Alexis said. “I’m really going to miss my friends.”

Corben Allen

Corben Allen will graduate as the 2026 salutatorian of Beaver Dam Jr. and Sr. High School. Corben is graduating with a GPA of 3.99. During his years at BDHS, Corben was active in student council and the broadcasting program. He was also part of the Diamond Back baseball squad during his senior year. Corbin will be attending Southern Utah University, where he plans on studying Broadcasting. He received scholarships from the American Legion as well as from local donors. Corben said, “I really enjoyed all the people here (at BDHS). I’ll miss the students and the teachers.”