Jensen three-peats in 50 freestyle

The Virgin Valley High School (VVHS) swim team concluded its season at the Nevada State Championship in Las Vegas, securing multiple individual titles and top-eight finishes in the relay events.
Kyra Jensen won the 50 freestyle title for the third consecutive year. Jensen also placed first in the 100 freestyle, marking her second consecutive state title in that event.
Other individual podium finishes included:
- Alya Andrade: Placed 2nd in the butterfly and 3rd in the individual medley (IM).
- Quade Griffiths: Placed 4th in both the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle.
VVHS also advanced multiple relay teams into the top positions at the state level:
- Girls Relays: The team of Kyra Jensen, Alya Andrade, Brooke Zarate and Taylor Blazzard finished 2nd in the 400 freestyle relay and 4th in the medley relay.
- Boys Relays: The team of Quade Griffiths, Beau Garrett, Austin Pearson and Kole Garrett secured 4th place in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
- Boys 400 Free Relay: The lineup of Austin Pearson, Michael Pearce, Jackson Cunningham and Kole Garrett finished in 8th place.
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