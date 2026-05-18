Jensen three-peats in 50 freestyle

The Virgin Valley High School (VVHS) swim team concluded its season at the Nevada State Championship in Las Vegas, securing multiple individual titles and top-eight finishes in the relay events.

Kyra Jensen won the 50 freestyle title for the third consecutive year. Jensen also placed first in the 100 freestyle, marking her second consecutive state title in that event.

Other individual podium finishes included:

Alya Andrade: Placed 2nd in the butterfly and 3rd in the individual medley (IM).

Placed 2nd in the butterfly and 3rd in the individual medley (IM). Quade Griffiths: Placed 4th in both the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle.

VVHS also advanced multiple relay teams into the top positions at the state level: