Moapa Valley Aspire clients are Born to Shine

TARA LEAVITT / The Progress

The Aspire Center Born to Shine Talent Show was held at the MVHS Ron Dalley Theatre on Wednesday, May 13.

With a full house and a standing-room-only crowd, the Moapa Valley High School (MVHS) auditorium was transformed into an elegant, black-tie, red-carpet event, as families, friends and community members gathered for the inspiring “Born to Shine” talent show May 13. It was an evening dedicated to celebrating the abilities, creativity and confidence of local teens and adults with special needs. Organized through the combined efforts of the JustServe and Aspire groups, the memorable talent showcase was created to provide opportunities for individuals with special needs to share their gifts and shine in front of their community — a goal the evening clearly achieved.

At the beginning of the evening, Dr. Kenna Higgins was recognized for her significant contributions to the arts in Moapa Valley, particularly her work in the MVHS drama department and Moapa Valley Community Theater. She was presented with a check of $1,400 to support the purchase of new lighting fixtures for the theater. Her efforts have had a lasting and positive impact on the arts in Moapa Valley.

The evening featured nearly 30 special-needs participants, ages 14 and older, who shared a wide range of talents with the audience. MVHS senior Jax Carlton served as master of ceremonies, welcoming guests and introducing participants as they were escorted onto the stage by local youth volunteers. Dressed in formal attire, each participant was given special recognition as their personal interests and hobbies, key characteristics and aspirations were announced along with other fun facts.

The talent showcase opened as participant Spencer Mackert presented the MVHS flag, accompanied by the MVHS band playing the school’s fight song, with the enthusiastic crowd singing along. Throughout the evening, audience members enjoyed a variety of performances, including piano solos, vocal numbers, dancing, comedy routines and more. The foyer of the theater was filled with tables displaying a variety of artwork and handcrafted items created by Aspire clients. The event highlighted the remarkable talents and personalities within the special needs community, as each performer brought their unique talents to the stage.

More than just a talent show, Born to Shine created an atmosphere of encouragement and belonging. Volunteers, family members and organizers worked together to ensure every participant felt supported and celebrated. For many participants, stepping onto the stage represented not only entertainment but personal growth and confidence. The event emphasized the value of inclusion, kindness, support and recognizing the unique qualities of every community member.

Cheers and applause filled the auditorium as each participant took the stage. The evening concluded as all the performers returned to the stage to receive a standing ovation and individual trophies recognizing their talents and contributions. Audience members described the evening as “uplifting and unforgettable,” noting the courage and joy displayed by the performers. “Every person has something special to offer,” one attendee said. Audience member Laura Robison said, “This show will always be remembered as the best show I have ever seen.” Everyone left the event smiling, grateful for the opportunity to honor and celebrate an important and inspiring part of the Moapa Valley community.

The Aspire Center provides vocational training, life skills, social skills, family support and offers activities and community outings for its special-needs clients. They are currently fundraising to build a new facility that provides respite, therapies and a day care center where clients can meet every day and have a sense of purpose and belonging. If you are interested in volunteering, donating or need any other information, please visit acaamv.org.