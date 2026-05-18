Six Moapa Valley valedictorians look toward the future

Grant Conger has been involved in wrestling, soccer, track and field, National Honor Society, band and many other things. He will be serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Retalhuleu, Guatemala. After his mission, he will attend college. He said, “School can be boring, but high school will be the best time of your life. Enjoy it while it lasts. Take chances and have fun!”

Matthew Marshall will graduate this year as salutatorian and has participated in tennis and volleyball for all four years of high school. He has also been a member of the National Honor Society since his sophomore year. After high school, Matthew plans to serve a mission in Chile. He then plans to attend Southern Utah University, where he will begin his education in architecture. His advice to future high school students is, “AI is a powerful tool, but relying too heavily on it will stunt your learning, so be careful when using it.”

Janet Werner is a three-sport athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She has also been a part of several school and community clubs, as she loves being involved and having the opportunity to uplift others. After high school, Janet will serve a mission in Busan, South Korea. After her mission, she will attend Brigham Young University, where she will major in cell biology and physiology. Janet plans on working as a physician assistant, preferably back in Moapa Valley. Her advice for future high school students is to “just go for it. You will never succeed if you don’t try.”

Knox Whipple has participated in the jazz band, the competition chess team, the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society during high school. Outside of school, Knox is Level 2 Certified with the Tripoli Rocketry Association. He also competed in national-level road cycling and mountain biking competitions. Knox will serve a two-year mission in Montevideo, Uruguay. After his mission, he will attend Brigham Young University to study mechanical engineering with an aerospace emphasis. Knox plans to work for SpaceX or another aerospace company. His advice for future high school students is, “Be the friend that does what’s right before what’s cool.”

Hal Thompson has been involved in cross country and track throughout his high school career. He has excelled, achieving many podium finishes at regionals and state, helping lead his team to multiple track and field state championships. Hal has also worked at Parks and Recreation and has enjoyed helping the kids there and running summer programs. In September, Hal will serve a mission with the people of Costa Rica. Afterward, he will attend BYU-Idaho and major in financial economics. Hal’s advice for high school students is to do what you love, and don’t care what people think about you.

Joshua Linford has been involved in robotics, Hope Squad, National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America. Outside of school, Josh works as a lifeguard and writes newspaper articles. He will serve a mission in Viña del Mar, Chile. Shortly after his mission, he will attend BYU-Provo, pursuing a degree in engineering. His advice for future students is, “Always do your best, even when you don’t feel like it. It will make a difference in every part of your life.”