MVHS Class of 2026 attends baccalaureate service

Moapa Valley High School seniors gathered for the Class of 2026 Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, May 17, at St. John’s Catholic Church.

The service gave graduating seniors, families, school leaders and community members a chance to reflect before graduation. The program included music led by Chloe Dalley, accompanied by Hans Whipple, along with prayers, remarks and a keynote address.

David Hall, assistant director for Adult Faith Formation for the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, was the featured speaker. Hall centered his message around faith, guidance and listening for direction.

In his address, Hall encouraged seniors to carry their faith and values with them as they move into the next stage of life. He spoke about how the world is full of different voices and distractions, and said students need to learn how to recognize what will guide them in the right direction.

Hall gave students three main points from his message: prayer, silence and community. He encouraged seniors to use those practices to find direction and stay grounded as they move forward after high school.

“Christianity is not primarily about rule following or information gathering,” Hall said. “It’s about being in communion with the living God.”

The service also included recognition and appreciation for the support seniors received throughout their time at Moapa Valley High School. Members of the Class of 2026 thanked school administrators, teachers and staff for their encouragement and guidance during their high school years. Seniors also expressed gratitude to their families and friends for their support, friendship and example during an important period in their lives.

Special thanks were given to St. John’s Catholic Church for hosting the event and allowing the school community to use its facilities.

The evening closed with a prayer and an invitation for those attending to gather outside for light refreshments.

The baccalaureate service served as one of the final events for the MVHS Class of 2026, giving seniors a chance to reflect on their high school years and look ahead to the future with gratitude and support from their community.