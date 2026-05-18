Six Virgin Valley High School students earn valedictorian honors

Virgin Valley High School is celebrating six seniors who have earned valedictorian honors this year: Jazmine Villanueva, Dillon Boger, John Illis, Viktor Cu, Ethan Ofori, and Kara Morris. Though each student’s journey looked a little different, they all share the same work ethic that carried them to the top of their class.

Jazmine Villanueva

Jazmine Villanueva has been chasing straight A’s since elementary school. She didn’t know what a valedictorian even was until her sophomore year, when her counselor brought it up as a possibility. By then, the habits were already there. “I always kept straight A’s,” she stated, “because it was something I instilled into myself since elementary school, mainly influenced by my parents.”After graduation, Jazmine plans to attend Utah Tech University to study Dental Hygiene, with the long-term goal of returning to school to become an orthodontist. Her advice to next year’s seniors? Don’t let the stress of college planning rob you of actually enjoying your senior year.

Dillon Boger has always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and that’s exactly the direction he’s headed after graduation. He plans to pursue entrepreneurship and bring the same focus and determination that made him a valedictorian into building something of his own. He was a Straight-A student all throughout high school, and his hard work paid off when he was named as one of this year’s valedictorians.

John Illis

John Illis will be the first to tell you that becoming valedictorian wasn’t part of the plan. “I just happened to challenge myself sufficiently to qualify,” he said. The willingness to take on hard things is what landed him a spot at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he’ll study Aerospace Engineering this fall. His approach to staying on top of everything led him down a straight path throughout high school: schoolwork first, extracurriculars second, home life after that. His advice to upcoming seniors was straightforward: stop putting things off. “If you prioritize getting your work done first, you will be impressed with how much time you have left over for your family and yourself,” he exclaimed.

Viktor Cu

Viktor Cu always had his eye on becoming valedictorian, but when it actually happened, he was still a little stunned. “I was so shocked to learn that I was one of the candidates,” he said. School was always a priority in his household, so he pushed himself by taking the hardest classes available and earning A’s across the board. This fall, he’s heading to Southern Utah University to study biology on a pre-med track, with hopes to one day become an orthopedic surgeon. Balancing school, work, sports, and a social life meant making some sacrifices, but Viktor was careful not to overdo it. “Mental resets were crucial for me,” he said. For the incoming seniors and valedictorian candidates, he said, “Challenge yourself. Self-belief is where success begins, and doubt ends.”

Ethan Ofori wasn’t always chasing the valedictorian title; he was chasing opportunity. “I just wanted the best shot at earning scholarships and getting into the college of my choice,” he said. “Becoming valedictorian was more of a byproduct of my dedication.” That dedication paid off and earned him a spot at Prairie View A&M University, where he’ll study Computer Engineering after graduation. His secret to staying on top of things was pretty simple: manage your time, get your work done early, and use any free moments during the school day wisely.

Kara Morris

When Kara Morris’s counselor told her she could be a valedictorian, she didn’t quite believe it. “It felt out of the blue,” she said. So she did what had always worked for her: she stayed focused and hoped for the best. It worked. Kara will attend Southern Utah University in the fall to study Biology with an emphasis in Biomedical Science and Research, with dreams of becoming a biological scientist or working in clinical research. She received an excellent Presidential Scholarship, which landed her a full ride! Through it all, she never let school completely take over. Archery, Color Guard, and time with family kept her going when things got heavy. “Ensuring I took time for myself, my friends, and my family outside of school was what gave me the energy to keep going,” she said. Her advice to future seniors is something a lot of students need to hear: slow down. “Don’t let your plans for the future stop you from appreciating what’s happening now.”

Congratulations to all six on this well-earned achievement. Virgin Valley High School wishes them nothing but the best in whatever comes next.

