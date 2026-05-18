Virgin Valley area holds seminary graduation

CHERYL JENSEN / The Progress

Virgin Valley held seminary graduation on Sunday, May 17.

Seminary graduation for students in the Virgin Valley area was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. High school students attend early-morning religion classes, studying the church’s scriptures. During each of the four years of seminary classes, they study the Bible, the Book of Mormon and the Doctrine and Covenants. This year’s curriculum was centered around the Doctrine and Covenants and the Old Testament. Twenty-seven seniors completed their requirements and received a diploma. The theme for the year was “Look Unto Christ.”

Three students shared what they had learned. Brianna Zarate spoke about recognizing others’ needs and letting them know they are loved. “Just as binoculars help us see clearly, we can be a lens to see others as the Savior would.”

Rylan Jones spoke of letting our light shine. He said, “Our actions show who we are, and through our actions we can teach others of Christ.” He said, “Music is powerful, and when we sing together in faith and testimony, it expresses what words cannot.” He talked about how early-morning seminary had helped him connect with others and build friendships.

Beau Garret shared quotes from students about the positive results of attending seminary. “We can be a lighthouse to reflect light, and it is different for each because our talents are different. Focus on the good things you do for others and be a light.”

Ben Martinson, one of the seminary teachers, said it was a blessing to be able to teach the students. He compared life to a backpack with rocks and the pressure of carrying them; there are adversities and hard times, but they are stepping stones to becoming. “Seminary is not just memorizing scripture but learning to move forward with faith. God is still writing your story; therefore, go out, be bold, but not overbearing.”

All the seminary students formed a choir, presenting a moving rendition of a medley from their Strength of Youth program, featuring lyrics from two songs, “We’ll Bring the World His Truth” and “As Children in Zion.”

President Jared Hollingshead said, “A study has been done about the effects of daily scripture study, resulting in greater connection to God, a greater trust level and a more positive outlook with hope.” He encouraged the graduates to have a lifelong pursuit of learning and to hear heaven’s voice in the scriptures.

President Ryan Toone invited the graduates to use the tools they learned in seminary, read and apply them, pray and then stop and listen.

Graduating seminary students are Kelsey Ellis, Robbie Anderson, Olivia Bunker, Kyle Dalton, Ryland Jones, Julia Leavitt, Chase Abbott, Hayden Owsley, Ashton Thornton, Dallin Moeai, Issac Noel, Malachi Davis, Michelle Andrus, Jacob Belnap, Parker Jensen, Julia Walters, Maggie Walker, Tray Hughes, Ammon Shaner, Brianna Zarate, Dane Macias, Beau Garrett, Camryn Lee, Brooks Perkins, Gunther Zupan, Dagen Memmott and Ava Woods.

Appreciation was expressed to the teachers this year: Ben Martinson and Jackie Aughney, Kellie Horlacher, Jocelyn LeCheminant, Briana Price, Rashawn Macias, Justin Teerlink and Scott Brotherson.