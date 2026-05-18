Virgin Valley water experts outline historical challenges and future security

“Culinary Water Challenges in Virgin Valley” was the topic of the presentation at the Mesquite Library by Mary Phalan, Mesquite Heritage Museum coordinator, and Aaron Bunker, assistant water resource manager for the Virgin Valley Water District (VVWD), on Saturday, May 16. Phalan presented a PowerPoint of the history of drinking the Virgin River “bloat,” Cabin Springs, the retention basin, pipelines and storage tanks. Bunker elaborated on the aquifers, geology of the area, current wells and the treatment plants.

Bunker said, “There are currently nine wells, with five in operation, which operate at about 80% capacity in case there is a break in a line or other problem. Two more wells have been drilled and will be online soon. There are currently six arsenic treatment sites by the wells, with a seventh to be added soon. The system is a resilient system, and the aquifers are not being depleted even though we are in a drought.”

There are only a few locations in Nevada with rivers and deep aquifers. The 10 golf courses use irrigation water from the Virgin River to keep the courses green.

The hills and different elevations in the valley create a gravity flow of water, however, some new homes on the hills have experienced low water pressure. Bunker explained, “There are eight zones in the water district, and booster pumps try to keep the pressure regulated.”

When asked how the water company finds new places to drill, Bunker explained, “There is a science and an art to finding water. Pilot test holes are drilled, and water samples are taken at different depths. The casings have slots and screens. The best water is about 400 to 500 feet and has low salt content. There is a sweet spot for water quality, but around the depth of 1,500 feet, there is a high salt concentration. The whole valley is an old lake bottom with sand, and the water district is in Basin 222 of the Colorado River. “

The audience grilled him with many questions about aquifers, pumps, resource depletion and how the arsenic treatment works. A four-year, in-depth technical study using U.S. Geological Survey software has been conducted on water resources capacity, using 40 years of precipitation, soil and geology layers data. “We are in a great place, and we can manage the water. There is plenty now and in the future for this valley,” Bunker said.

Providing a history of the culinary water, Phalan showed pictures of the diversion dam on the Virgin River, where the first settlers spent 108 days digging the irrigation ditch to divert the river to water their fields in Bunkerville. Later, a water wheel was constructed to convey water into a flume, filling 50-gallon barrels. The pioneers would fill the barrels for drinking in the morning before the animals had been to the river, resulting in muddy water.

She told the story of Stephen’s Folly — how Stephen Bunker built the first cistern in 1895 after seeing them used in Nebraska. After digging a 15- to 20-foot hole, it was lined with cement and used to hold water from the river. The pioneers would try to fill the cisterns in January or February, after the snowmelt, to save the best quality water, and hopefully, it would last through the summer months.

“How delicious!” is still the exclamation of some residents when they first taste the spring water from Cabin Springs, located on Bunkerville Mountain. Phalan explained the steps of getting drinking water. “A community committee was formed in the spring of 1936 to purchase Henry Leavitt’s water rights to Cabin Springs for $1,000. The water was piped down five and a half miles into a retention basin in the foothills, and residents drove their wagons there, filling their 50-gallon barrels to take home.”

The boys enjoyed the retention basin as a swimming hole even though the men of the town had said no swimming. To solve this problem, a small storage tank was built until the larger cement tank of 100,000 gallons was built with a 60/40 wall dividing it, with one side flowing toward Mesquite and the other directed to residents of Bunkerville. This was built with funds from the Colorado River Commission, with a grant of $7,000. This is still visible today and is called Three Mile Tank. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave the funds for the pipeline from the cement tank. Phalan quoted the citizens as saying, “To have a good drink of water within a short hauling distance is a great asset to the towns!”

“In 1949, the first well was drilled 310 feet deep, and with a pump, thanks to the Nevada Division of Water Resources, and a tank was built by Clark County,” Phalan said.

The Mesquite Farmstead Water Association was officially formed in July 1944, and the main line was put within 100 feet of all users on the survey map. The community came together and provided the labor to dig trenches to lay the pipes that were purchased with an $18,000 loan. The Bunkerville Water Users Association was also formed, and a water system was developed from Dud Springs for Bunkerville residents.

In 1993, the VVWD was formed by the Nevada State Legislature through Senate Bill 50, incorporating assets from the Mesquite Farmstead Water Association and the Bunkerville Water Users Association.

Many other questions were addressed during the presentation regarding the Mesquite and Bunkerville Irrigation companies and the steel-and-concrete diversion dam on the Virgin River built in 1955.