Aerial assistance dispatched to help with fire containment along the Virgin River Corridor

A brushfire along the Virgin River in Mesquite continued to draw a large multi-agency response Wednesday, as crews worked to contain the blaze and protect nearby populated areas.

According to Mesquite Fire Rescue, crews are operating under Unified Command alongside the U.S. Wildfire Service, Mesquite Police Department, Beaver Dam Fire, Overton Power and Clark County Fire Department. Approximately 45 personnel are currently assigned to the incident.

Photo courtesy of Cris Tina

Two single-engine air tanker aircraft from Cedar City were also dispatched to assist with aerial fire suppression efforts.

Fire officials reported that, at this time, no homes, structures or neighborhoods are threatened by the fire. Crews continue working to strengthen containment lines and prevent the fire from spreading toward residential areas.

The fire has remained active along the Virgin River corridor as responders coordinate both ground and aerial suppression operations.

Mesquite Fire Rescue thanked the community for its continued patience and support while emergency personnel remain on scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and updates are expected as containment efforts continue.

The media release was issued by Fire Chief Jayson Andrus on behalf of Mesquite Fire Rescue.