Bunker Ditch Fire suppression efforts continue

The Bunker Ditch Fire remains under the direction of US Wildland Fire Services as crews continue suppression efforts near Mesquite. Officials reported Thursday that no containment percentage has yet been released, though fire activity currently poses no threat to nearby homes or residences.

According to Mesquite Fire Rescue, the department remains in communication with incident command and continues monitoring the situation closely, although no Mesquite Fire Rescue crews or apparatus are currently assigned to the active fire line.

Multiple agencies initially responded to assist with the wildfire response, and officials expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts and continued community support throughout the incident.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and assist in any way possible as efforts continue toward full containment,” stated Mesquite Fire Rescue Chief Jayson Andrus in the department’s latest update.

Additional updates are expected as containment efforts progress.