City of Mesquite, NV (Part Time $12.00/hour)

Under the direction of the Senior Services Supervisor and others in charge, is responsible for packaging the meals, set up of delivery truck and the delivery of homebound meals.

Deadline to apply: 5/24/2026 11:59PM

Applications can be filed online at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mesquitenv/jobs/5333527/senior-services-transportation-driver?page=2&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

EOE