Cadets graduate from Mesquite Fire Academy

Courtesy Photo

The 2026 class of Mesquite Fire Rescue Fire Academy attended their graduation ceremony in the council chamber at Mesquite City Hall on Friday, May 15.

The Mesquite Fire Rescue Fire Academy Class of 2026 held its graduation ceremony Friday, May 15, 2026, in City Hall council chambers. The entire room was filled with family, friends and well-wishers for the 14 male and one female graduating cadets.

The academy cadre consisted of Captain Robert Ceja, Leader, Zebulon Jensen-FF/PM, Travis Leavitt-FF/AEMT and Kennedy Alexander FF/CCP. These are the firefighters who trained the cadets. They each had a few things to say about the arduous journey all the cadets had in order to reach graduation day and earn the title of firefighter.

The graduates were Keyan Abbott, Colton, Carsten, Gary Cozad, Christopher Erickson, Favian Escobedo, Uriel Gonzalez, Samuel Ireland, Cade Litzenberger, Emanuel Plamcarte, Daniel Ramirez, Jaheim Ray, Ivy Roman, Troy Selitzky and Anthony Wangler.

Valedictorian was Troy Selitzky, and class leader was Samuel Ireland. Each gave a talk reminiscing about their training days and nights. They gave thanks to the cadre for their determination to make them good firefighters in mind and body, and not let them give up when things got tough. Not everyone can make it through. Nineteen recruits began but only 15 graduated. Ireland said, “Accountability, attention to detail and consistency are critical qualities in this profession, and I am expected to set the example. My duty is to encourage teamwork, staying focused, trust and cooperation.”

Selitzky said, “We cadets are not the same people we were when we started at this academy. We have all grown, we have all been challenged, we have all been humbled, we have built higher standards and a culture that we will take with us wherever we go.”

The cadets praised the cadre leaders, the Mesquite Fire Department (MFD) and the city for developing the fire academy. Some of the cadets will apply in Mesquite to get hired on to the MFD. According to Deputy Chief Ryan Thornton, they have funding for nine more firefighters.

The event’s emcee was Travis Leavitt. Adelina Ceja sang the National Anthem, then a short video of the cadets in training was shown. Captain Robert Ceja and Fire Chief Jayson Andrus both gave closing remarks. The Honor Guard presented the colors, assisted by Dennis Hangey on the bagpipes.