Families celebrate Memorial Day weekend at Palm Creek Ranch

Memorial Day weekend brought families, friends and visitors together at Palm Creek Ranch, where hundreds gathered to enjoy sunshine, recreation and time with loved ones while honoring the true meaning of the holiday.

Located in Moapa, Palm Creek Ranch offered a welcoming setting for families looking to spend the long weekend outdoors. Throughout the day, the ranch’s spacious picnic grounds were filled with the sounds of laughter, music and conversation as guests gathered around barbecue grills and picnic tables to share meals and create memories.

DENISE HOUSTON / The Progress

Palm Creek Ranch hosted Memorial Day festivities at its picnic grounds and hot springs last weekend.

Many visitors took advantage of the ranch’s popular VIP areas, which provided private spaces complete with picnic tables, grills and, in some cases, hammocks and fans. Large groups also spread out across the first-come, first-served general-use areas.

At the heart of the ranch is a creek fed by thermal hot springs that maintains a refreshing temperature of approximately 80 degrees year-round. Children and adults alike could be seen floating on tubes and enjoying the water. The creek’s varying depths, from knee-deep to shoulder-deep, made it a popular attraction for visitors of all ages.

Across the grounds, families enjoyed volleyball, yard games and friendly competitions while children played in the expansive grassy areas. Others explored the ranch’s many photo opportunities, posing beside vintage trucks, rustic displays, the giant gorilla statue and the iconic Big Boy figure, all of which have become favorite backdrops for family photos.

While the atmosphere was festive and fun, many guests reflected on the purpose of Memorial Day — honoring the men and women of the United States military who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Families gathered not only to enjoy the freedoms they cherish, but also to remember those whose courage and dedication helped preserve them.