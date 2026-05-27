Elks Lodge supports kids, animals

For the past three years, the Mesquite Elks Lodge 2811 has made generous donations to the Virgin Valley Junior Golf Association by collecting golf clubs, balls and other items for kids who want to learn to play golf.

BOBBIE GREEN / The Progress

The Elks lodge made a generous donation to the Mesquite Animal Shelter to help care for and feed the recent influx of 117 dogs. Left to right: Dave Hewitt, Scott Bartlett, Jeff Powell, Susan Reynolds, Monty Dibble F-Jeff Smith and Officer Alex Cuellar.

This year the Lodge donated 21 full sets of clubs, 1,000-plus golf balls and several pairs of golf shoes. Accepting the donations were Patrick Moore and Brandon Lewis, golf pros from the CasaBlanca, and Laura Buxton, organizer for Junior Golf.

Lewis said, “Any clubs that can be used by the kids stay with them; all other clubs go to a dealer in St. George who sells them online and gives a good portion of the profits back to the Jr. Golf Association. We make a good deal of money doing that.”

Moor told the Progress the kids are elated when they get a set of clubs to use as their own. “When they outgrow them, the clubs are passed on to younger kids.”

Elk member Jeff Smith thanked the members for their help and donations. Buxton reminded everyone that the Virgin Valley Junior Golf Association has been active for the past 30 years. “Kids who took our program are now parents, and their kids are in the program.”

The Elks Club also made a generous donation of $2,500 to the Mesquite Animal shelter, to help feed and care for the 117 dogs rescued from a home by the police department. Accepting the check for the animal shelter was Officer Alex Cuellar. Cuellar thanked the Elks and said, “Wish we had more staff to clean up after the dogs; it is relentless.”