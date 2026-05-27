Moapa Valley High School celebrates Class of 2026 at commencement ceremony

The Moapa Valley High School Class of 2026 was honored during commencement exercises held May 22 at the MVHS New Gym in Overton, marking a meaningful milestone for this year’s graduating seniors.

Family members, friends, faculty and community members filled the gym to celebrate the graduates as they officially closed their high school chapter and looked ahead to the future. The evening included musical performances by the MVHS band and orchestra, student leadership participation and remarks from class speakers and top academic students.

TARA LEAVITT / The Progress

The MVHS senior class of 2026 turned their tassles and threw their caps at the graduation ceremony held Friday, May 22.

Senior class president Savanah Neel addressed her classmates, reflecting on the shared experiences that brought them to graduation and the uncertainty that comes with what lies ahead. “We’ve all faced challenges to get here,” she said. “But this moment proves that we are capable of more than we once thought.”

Members of the valedictorian group also spoke, encouraging their peers to embrace both success and failure as part of their journey. One speaker reminded graduates that “the future isn’t something to fear, but something to build,” emphasizing growth, resilience and the importance of continuing forward with purpose. Salutatorian Matthew Marshall echoed that message, urging students to stay grounded while pursuing their goals and to remain open to change.

Leading up to the ceremony, the annual senior parade brought the community together in celebration. Seniors traveled through Moapa Valley in decorated vehicles while families, younger students and residents lined the streets to cheer them on.

During the ceremony, each graduate was recognized individually as they crossed the stage to receive their diploma. The turning of the tassel marked the official transition from student to graduate.

As the ceremony concluded, the Class of 2026 left with a sense of accomplishment and anticipation. Supported by their families, educators and the Moapa Valley community, these graduates now move forward, ready to shape their futures and make their mark beyond high school.