Obituary: Dianne Whipple

Dianne Whipple

Dianne Heaton Whipple, age 72, passed away Friday, May 22, 2026 in Cedar City, Utah. She was born February 9, 1954 in Panguitch, Utah to Loyd Webster and Alma Turley Heaton. On September 3, 1976 she married Mark Whipple in the St. George LDS Temple.

Dianne grew up in Alton, Utah, attending school in Orderville, Utah. As a young girl, she loved playing with dolls and spending time with her sisters. In high school, she participated in FHA, 4-H, drill team, she played the french horn in band, and worked at the Thunderbird Restaurant in Mt. Carmel Junction. She earned an Associate’s Degree from Southern Utah State College, while working at State Bank in Cedar City, Utah. After graduating and marrying Mark, they moved to Logandale where they raised their three children; Jessica, Jennifer, and Jay D.

Dianne worked for the Bank in Overton for several years when her children were young. Afterwards, she was able to quit and be at home with her children, later returning to work at Bank of America and then Moapa Valley Federal Credit Union. Dianne had many hobbies and loved sharing her creations with others. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting, toll painting, collecting coins and two-dollar bills, bottling fruits and vegetables (including her famous salsa), and cooking. Many family members often requested her macaroni salad, potato salad, fried chicken, and bottled beets for family picnics. She put her heart and soul into all she did.

Dianne loved spending time with her family going on four-wheeler rides, looking for deer or mountain sheep, eating some of her favorite meals; dutch oven dinners, prime rib, mutton, and shrimp boils. She loved spending time in her home town enjoying the cool mountain air. Dianne enjoyed attending Las Vegas Philharmonic concerts, as well as plays and musicals at the Smith Center, Tuacahn, and the Shakespeare Festival with her husband, children and grandchildren. Dianne liked to cheer for the Utah Jazz and was able to attend a game in person. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s soccer games, dance recitals, May Day dances, and awards assemblies. She also loved reading them stories, putting together puzzles, building things with blocks, playing Monster Trucks, and most of all eating treats with them, their favorites being; popcorn, M&Ms, Cadbury eggs, cashews, licorice and Diet Mt. Dew. Dianne enjoyed the simple things in life and appreciated taking things slow, visiting with family and friends, and living life in the moment. More than anything, Dianne loved and cherished her family. Up until her last moments, she treasured and loved to brag about her three perfect grandchildren.

Through the years, Dianne served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including various positions in the Relief Society and Young Women’s.

Survivors include her two daughters: Jessica of Cedar City, UT and Jennifer (Leo) Farnsworth; and son, Jay D. (Becky) Whipple both of Logandale; three grandchildren: Ellie and Vincent Farnsworth, and Jayson Whipple; sisters: Marilyn (David) Pickard of Santaquin, UT, Anita (Ron) Dayton of St. Louis, MO, and Vickie (Joseph) Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Charles (Paula) Heaton of Payson, UT; and brothers-in-law: Delynn Barton of Cedar City, UT, and Terry Thatcher of Orderville, UT. Dianne was greeted into Heaven by her husband Mark; parents Loyd and Alma Heaton, and older sisters, Linda and Charlene.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 11 a.m. Pacific time at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Logandale West Stake Center, 3245 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2026 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., and again Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.