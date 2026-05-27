Obituary: Ricky Boykin

Ricky Lynn Boykin, 66, passed away May 18, 2026 in his home in Overton, NV. He was born May 14, 1960 in Bakersfield, CA to Lewis Wayne Boykin Sr. and Katherine Lavada Spears. He married Rita Duperron February 29, 2004 in Mt. Charleston, NV.

Ricky had a huge heart and a laugh you could hear for miles. He loved being with his family and cooking for them. He loved to go shooting and riding Harleys, and loved collecting swords and guns. He loved being with his dog, Dino.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Rita Boykin; his sons: Jason (Nikki) Bowles and Chad Boykin; six grandchildren: Myka, Kane, Ashlyn, Alania, Brinley, and Camdyn; and his brothers: Roy (Debbie) Boykin, Lewis Boykin, Thomas (Lisa, deceased) Boykin, and Dale (Diana) Boykin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Katherine Boykin; and his sisters: Cindy Wood, Tammy Boykin, and Patsy Boykin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.