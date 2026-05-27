Obituary: Stanley Andersen

Stanley Andersen

Stanley Arthur Andersen, passed away May 16, 2026, two months shy of his 71st birthday, in the home of his daughter, Ada Guerrero, in Las Vegas, NV. He was born uly 24, 1955 in St. George, UT to Garner Andersen and Roma Reber.

Stan was raised in Moapa Valley where he attended elementary, junior high, and high school, all on the same campus. Stan was very athletic in his early years. He loved playing summer Little League baseball. In junior high and high school, he excelled as an exceptional and outstanding athlete in swimming, football, basketball, baseball, and track, receiving many awards. He graduated from Moapa Valley High School in 1973. He then was invited and participated in the summer seasons of the American Legion Baseball League and the 1973 Las Vegas Lion’s Club All-Star Football Game at the Sam Boyd Silver Bowl in Las Vegas, NV. After high school, he attended Dixie College for one year on a football and baseball scholarship.

After college, Stan married Sherry Lunt, now (Kendrick), and began raising a family. He then began a successful career with the Nevada Department of Transportation and then with the Regional Transportation Commission. During his early years of marriage and working career, he contracted Rheumatoid Arthritis that took a devastating toll on him physically, requiring multiple surgeries. However, he was a fighter. He carried every struggle with a pleasant attitude, a sharp wit, and a joyful spirit, never once complaining. In spite of the hardship and physical disability, he continued working and raising his family. He eventually went back to school to learn computer programming for his career at NDOT and the RTC. After over 30-years of service, he retired in 2008.

Stan was an amazing and loving father and grandfather. He never let his physical disability hold him back. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He would do anything for his family. He never missed a birthday party or a school event for his children or grandchildren. He loved to tell his ‘dad’ jokes, just to get a laugh. His big, unforgettable belly laugh could brighten any room. He loved to go on road trips with family, even if it was just for the day. Later in life, Stan bought a small drum set and began learning to play for enjoyment. After retiring, he volunteered several times a week at Channel 10 in Las Vegas, NV, using his computer skills assisting with data collecting. He created a computer program for the station to organize records of lists of donors and to track man-hours of volunteers. He was active in his faith and held positions of responsibility, such as: Primary Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, Ward and Financial Clerk, and Elder’s Quorum President. He had a heart of gold, and will forever be our hero!

Stan is survived by one son and three daughters: Bradley (Jessica) Andersen, Ada (Mario) Guerrero, Jenny Leora Andersen, and Emily (Jeremy) Ramsey; 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and two brothers: Kim Garner and Weston Alfred. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garner and Roma; two sisters: JoEllen Hone and Shanalee Simper; and one brother, Jeffery Allen.